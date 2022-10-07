Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need

The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed. Image via iStock.

A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.

Back in February, Greg Cuta of Philadelphia got into a car accident with Cecilly Rudalavage, a sales representative for Ditron Dental Implants from Ambler, on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge. Following the accident, Rudalavage noticed that Cuta was in need of dental work, something he had been self-conscious of for some time.

“The looks I get without my teeth… and with my ex, we went to a wedding, and she told me not to open my mouth and it brought me to tears,” Cuta said.

Rudalavage recommended Cuta to Dr. Simon Oh, an implant surgeon in Fairless Hills. Oh was able to make a the implants for Cuta, who now walks around with a fresh smile for everyone to see.