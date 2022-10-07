ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairless Hills, PA

Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need

 4 days ago

The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock.

A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.

Back in February, Greg Cuta of Philadelphia got into a car accident with Cecilly Rudalavage, a sales representative for Ditron Dental Implants from Ambler, on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge. Following the accident, Rudalavage noticed that Cuta was in need of dental work, something he had been self-conscious of for some time.

“The looks I get without my teeth… and with my ex, we went to a wedding, and she told me not to open my mouth and it brought me to tears,” Cuta said.

Rudalavage recommended Cuta to Dr. Simon Oh, an implant surgeon in Fairless Hills. Oh was able to make a the implants for Cuta, who now walks around with a fresh smile for everyone to see.

Read more about the local man’s needed procedure at 6ABC Action News.

Steve Wicke, CEO, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at Devon

Steve Wicke (center) surrounded by the Recovery Centers of America Devon team.Image via Recovery Centers of America at Devon. Steve Wicke, CEO of Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at Devon, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about the differences between growing up in southern Virginia and suburban Maryland in the 1960s and 70s.
Foundations Community Partners To Host Professional Education Workshop In Doylestown Later This Month

A Bucks County nonprofit organization will be hosting a workshop to educate locals on child safety and best practices for families. As part of its commitment to professional development and the behavioral health community, Foundations Community Partnership will be hosting a workshop titled “Mandated Reporting of Suspected Child Abuse: Knowing Your Role in the Protection of Our Children” on Oct. 20 from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown.
BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

