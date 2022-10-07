Read full article on original website
Related
Gophers set future games with football powerhouse Alabama
Nick Saban will be 80 years old when they meet.
Lexington Herald-Leader
Random notes: Analytics aside, why won’t football coaches just take the points?
Notes on the Bengals, NFL rules, Indiana basketball, Kirk Herbstreit, plus UK football, volleyball, women’s golf and more.
NFL・
Timberwolves think big with Towns-Gobert tandem
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reacquainting themselves with the playoffs last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves ramped up the rare energy around them by acquiring three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. His new frontcourt partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, sure didn’t see the deal coming. “That’s a wild turn of events, being competitors like that against each other and now we’re teammates. That wasn’t on my bingo card this summer,” Towns said. “I’m just real happy that we get to make each other better.” In an age when most of the league has gone small, the Timberwolves have truly gone big.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 6 picks...
Comments / 0