MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After reacquainting themselves with the playoffs last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves ramped up the rare energy around them by acquiring three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. His new frontcourt partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, sure didn’t see the deal coming. “That’s a wild turn of events, being competitors like that against each other and now we’re teammates. That wasn’t on my bingo card this summer,” Towns said. “I’m just real happy that we get to make each other better.” In an age when most of the league has gone small, the Timberwolves have truly gone big.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO