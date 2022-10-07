Read full article on original website
WTA Transylvania Open Results
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 7-5, 7-5. Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Anastasia Zakharova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (7). Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Anna Bondar (8), Hungary, def. Elina...
WTA Race Standings
1. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4301. 2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4155. 3. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3655. 4. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3581. 5. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 3426. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month doping ban
LONDON (AP) — British sprinter Chijindu Ujah was banned for 22 months on Monday after testing positive for two prohibited substances during the Tokyo Olympics last year. Ujah tested positive for ostarine and S-23 after the final of the 4x100-meter relay, in which Britain finished second. Ujah has already been stripped of his silver medal, as have teammates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.
WORLD CUP WATCH: Dybala a fitness worry after another injury
MILAN (AP) — For Paulo Dybala, the joy of scoring a penalty quickly turned into the anguish of potentially missing the World Cup. As the Argentina forward turned away to celebrate converting his spot kick for Roma against Lecce in Serie A on Sunday, he suddenly grimaced, clutched his left thigh, and hobbled as teammates mobbed him.
Auxerre apologizes for coach's middle finger gesture
PARIS (AP) — French league club Auxerre has issued an apology for its coach's behavior after Jean-Marc Furlan gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre's 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday. Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state media's...
2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management
PARIS (AP) — The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher has been fired following an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct. Atcher had already been suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera, which showed “alarming managerial practices” and “the suffering of some employees.”
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB・
