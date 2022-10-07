PARIS (AP) — French league club Auxerre has issued an apology for its coach's behavior after Jean-Marc Furlan gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Furlan was sent off deep in added time during Auxerre's 2-1 loss at Clermont on Sunday. Furlan said he went to argue with match referee Mathieu Vernice because he was under the impression Clermont was not sanctioned enough for its fouls.

