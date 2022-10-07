Read full article on original website
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
NYC Mayor has announced that he expects migrant crisis cost will exceed one billion dollars this yearPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
fox5ny.com
NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis
NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
Gothamist.com
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. No one would have known that Trevell Coleman killed someone in 1993 if he hadn’t walked into an East Harlem police precinct 17 years later and told them he did. Now, more than a decade into his...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting
The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation
The Countdown: NYC Columbus Day Parade; Russians hack US airports
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight Italian American pride, which was on full display Monday as the Columbus Day Parade returned to NYC.
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Man charged with setting New York spa on fire with victim trapped inside
NEW YORK — The Department of Justice has federally charged a man for allegedly lighting a Manhattan spa on fire with someone inside earlier this year. According to prosecutors, Mario Lucas, 46, entered a Lower East Side spa in June and allegedly poured a flammable liquid around the lobby before trying to flee.
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
