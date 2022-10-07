ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC drugstores experiencing shoplifting crisis

NEW YORK - A higher number of New York City shoplifters are picking pharmacies, according to the NYPD, who say many of your neighborhood drug stores are choosing to close their doors. Police also point to the city's bail reform policies as only making the situation worse. Pasteur Pharmacy on...
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting

The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city

A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
