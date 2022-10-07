Read full article on original website
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
N.C. school resource officer found unresponsive during shift at elementary school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County sheriff’s deputy died at a hospital Friday after having a medical emergency at a Statesville elementary school, officials said. Marty Joe Lewis was on duty as the school resource officer at Scotts Elementary School when he was found unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said. School officials called 911.
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
Norris Returns To Gaffney High!!
Students, staff, and parents alike have recently been introduced to a new member of staff and the interim director for the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the remainder of the 2022 competition season and school year. Mr. Norris has been teaching music for more than 35 years and is currently retired from teaching music, but he simply can’t help going around to help bands and do what he believes his calling is with students and music. Mr. Norris said the reason for his return to Gaffney High after leaving over 9 years ago was over a request in which he was called in a situation where the director had resigned due to health reasons, Norris talked with Dr. Fall and Dr. Blanton, and it was decided it would be better to put in applications for a more permanent and better-quality director during the Spring. “After talking with Dr. Blanton and Dr. Fall, we reached an agreement about what I would do and the expectations of what I would do to keep up a somewhat normal band year.” Norris explained. He is stepping into a very large hole, or what many people would call a void, he says it’s hard to be placed where he is and to follow after somebody who has been here for so many years. “Billy was here 9 years, that’s a tough step to follow in. He did things his way and he was loved by his students; I know that.” He explained when he once directed at Gaffney High school, he once left his students, and it wasn’t their decision either. All Norris said he can do is to do his best in teaching music and do his best to help this band through this time.
‘Today’ show credits Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving patient’s life
Nurse-Family Partnership provides home visits for families in need during pregnancy and postpartum. A new mother diagnosed with a life-threatening medical emergency is crediting a Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving her life. Ansley Weston began experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath a couple of weeks after giving birth to...
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, re-offered job by company
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he had been doing for over 20 years. Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person,” according to WSOC-TV.
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
MANNA FoodBank's Empty Bowls fundraiser sells out again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s most popular fundraisers returned with the fall temperatures. MANNA FoodBank held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event Monday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville-Biltmore. At the event, Asheville restaurants created individual soup stations, and people buy tickets and make three...
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
First-ever Lovely Asheville Fall Festival celebrates preservation of nature, humanity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A first-of-its-kind fall festival took place Sunday, Oct. 9 in downtown Asheville. The inaugural Lovely Asheville Fall Festival, or LAFF, aims to celebrate the preservation of nature, humanity and art. The event featured live music, art and poetry readings, among other activities. "We just wanted...
Permanent marker honors Brevard High Class of '63 integration, integrated football team
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A new permanent road marker honors Brevard High School's 1963 integration and integrated football team. The Transylvania Citizens Improvement Organization took a case in March of that year to fully integrate the county's secondary schools. Brevard High was the only school in the division that...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — 11th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Republican candidate State Senator Chuck Edwards discussed many controversial topics in a debate Monday night on News 13. Two prominent topics were inflation and abortion. Political analysts believe voters now have a clear idea of who these candidates are and what they stand for.
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
