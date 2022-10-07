Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H Arnold
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
BATON ROUGE - One man says he's on the hook for car repair costs even though that car was stolen from the collision center. He contacted 2 On Your Side and feels frustrated about the whole scenario. Last week, thieves got the keys to two cars being repaired at Complete...
brproud.com
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Central Police Department was alerted by multiple people about a situation in the North Woods subdivision. CPD said, the calls came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, about a driver who was possibly “impaired.”. EBR...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
wbrz.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. Police said Jude Jarreau, 44,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man blamed for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. The jury found Albert Franklin guilty of manslaughter in the death of Christopher Lawton, 41, who was killed while trying to serve a warrant to Franklin in a Walmart parking lot on March 12, 2018.
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
theadvocate.com
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
A man has died days after he was injured in a shooting on Interstate 12, Baton Rouge police said. Toby Taylor, 28, died two days after he and a 25-year-old man were struck by gunfire early Saturday while traveling in a vehicle on I-12 westbound between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
wbrz.com
Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
A traffic stop because of a switched plate quickly escalated after deputies saw what turned out to be an explosive device in the vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in first death of Zachary police officer: 'Chris didn't come home that night'
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Chad Felps shared a heartfelt embrace with his former partner's widow Monday evening inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. A parish jury convicted the man who caused the first death of an on-duty Zachary police officer, finding Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., guilty of manslaughter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
wbrz.com
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
Morgan City traffic slowed by two crashes
An earlier accident closed the 182 bridge, and now there's a crash on 90, police say. They're asking motorists to use caution.
Comments / 1