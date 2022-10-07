ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. Police said Jude Jarreau, 44,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating two deadly crashes that happened overnight in the Baton Rouge area. Authorities said the first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. They added that Steve Sanders, 64, was killed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night

DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA

