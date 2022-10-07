Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
Paul Tudor Jones Believes We Are in Or Near a Recession and History Shows Stocks Have More to Fall
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is either near or already in the middle of a recession. "I don't know whether it started now or it started two months ago," Jones told CNBC. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the U.S. economy is...
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation
Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
Auto Giant Stellantis Looks to Australian Materials, Including Nickel, for Its EVs
According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time high this year. The sector's expansion and other factors are creating pressure points when it comes to the supply of the batteries crucial for EVs. Stellantis' electric vehicle plans put it in competition with...
More Investors Are Betting on India. But Not All of It Is Worth the Hype, According to Analysts
India has become the go-to destination for many investors — and that's partly because it's doing better than many of its peers in a time of economic volatility, economists and analysts say. But research also shows India has a long way to go toward building infrastructure and enacting reforms...
‘Life Is Getting More Expensive by the Day.' Amid Inflation, 32% of Americans Are Struggling to Pay Their Bills
The rising cost of living is causing more consumers to fall behind on their monthly bills. "Life is getting more expensive by the day, and it's shrinking Americans' already tiny financial margin for error down to zero," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst. With prices rising nearly across the...
U.S. Officials Plan to Push for Price Cap on Russian Oil at This Week's IMF Meetings
Treasury will continue to push for a price cap on Russian oil after OPEC+ announced an output cut. The OPEC+ decision has no bearing on G-7 countries' plan to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of a source of funding for the war on Ukraine, according to senior Treasury officials. The...
Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall
Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
Musk's Proposal for China-Taiwan Relations Gets Slammed: Our Freedom Is ‘Not for Sale'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended Taiwan become "a special administrative zone" of China with an arrangement that could potentially be more "lenient" than Hong Kong. Taiwanese politicians, which have previously rejected the idea of "one country, two systems" like Hong Kong, hit back at Musk's suggestion. Musk's recommendation was, however,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackBerry Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moody's Corp: "They're such a good company, but there's been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with." BlackBerry: "I've been...
Activist ESG Investing — the Goldilocks of Responsible Investing
ESG has been an incredible movement. It has had a momentum and acceleration that was seemingly unstoppable, and for good reason. Everyone wants to save the climate and support treating employees, customers and communities with respect. Everyone is for good corporate governance. Yet, for several years, many people, particularly behind...
How the Latino and Hispanic populations impact the current US economy
In 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects Spanish speakers to account for 1 out of every five workers in the labor force.
