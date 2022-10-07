ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 Florida State Basketball Roster Preview

We are just over four weeks away from Florida State Basketball tipping off against Stetson, which means it's time for us to familiarize ourselves with the roster of the 2022-23 Seminoles. We will start with the returners, since there aren't many, and then move to the eight newcomers on the roster.
Pelicans Transactions: Sign Two Players, Waive Butler and Petty Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Kelan Martin and guard Javonte Smart. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way forward John Butler and guard John Petty Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Martin,...
Lakers News: L.A. Inks Bryce Hamilton To Training Camp Deal

Your Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves in the second week of the NBA preseason. Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Los Angeles has signed free agent shooting guard Bryce Hamilton, on what Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports is a training camp deal. View the original article to see...
