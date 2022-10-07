Three matchups to watch as South Carolina looks to snap streak against Kentucky

South Carolina has its biggest measuring stick of 2022 on tap.

USC heads to Lexington to face No. 13 Kentucky in search of its first win over a Top 25 opponent in the Shane Beamer era.

Here’s a look at three matchups to watch in the contest:

South Carolina DB Cam Smith vs. Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson

Cam Smith entered the year as one of the most-hyped eligible defensive backs in this year’s NFL Draft cycle. So far, he’s looked the part.

Smith is allowing just 6.4 yards per reception — the fourth-best mark in the Southeastern Conference — and allowed just 38 yards total this year, per Pro Football Focus.

Saturday, he’ll get his stiffest test of the year against Kentucky receiver Tayvion Robinson, among others.

The Virginia Tech transfer anchors a dynamic Kentucky pass-catching group that also includes freshmen Dane Key and Barion Brown. Robinson is tied for second in the SEC with 365 receiving yards. His 73 yards per game also rank tied for fourth in the league.

Smith has played nickel and corner this year, in part, so he can line up on opposing teams’ best receiver. I’d expect to see Smith and Robinson lined up opposite one another plenty on Saturday.

South Carolina defensive line vs. Kentucky offensive line

USC’s defensive line has shown some fight in recent weeks.

The Gamecocks are averaging over nine quarterback hurries in their five contests this year, including 24 over the last three weeks of competition. That’s come despite missing starting defensive end Jordan Strachan, who suffered a season-ending injury at Arkansas in Week 2.

Kentucky has branded itself as an offensive line factory in Mark Stoops’ decade as the head coach This year’s Wildcats group, though, has taken a seeming step back.

UK allowed 12 pressures last week against an Ole Miss defense that has been leaky at best during Lane Kiffin’s tenure in Oxford. It’s also surrendered 19 sacks — 3.8 per game — in 2022.

South Carolina ranks last in the SEC in sacks this year, but may find itself some opportunities to get after quarterback Will Levis — or whoever plays quarterback for Kentucky given his variable health status.

The Gamecocks will need to create pressure to get the high-flying Wildcats offense off schedule this weekend.

South Carolina vs. recent history

The history of the Kentucky-South Carolina rivalry has been litigated for years.

The Gamecocks dominated for their first two decades, but things have flipped since Stoops landed in Lexington — including winning five in a row and seven of the last eight.

South Carolina has largely struggled throwing the football in that span. Jake Bentley is the only USC quarterback to surpass 300 yards in a game against Kentucky in that span after he notched 304 yards in 2017.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has completed 73% or more of his passes the last two weeks as he continues to find comfort and rhythym with his receivers. South Carolina will need a big game from him if it hopes to steal a win on the road.

Kentucky was a game fans in Columbia circled as a potential win for years, but this a new-age Wildcats football program.

With Levis — depending on his health — anchoring things at quarterback, combined with a trio of dynamic receivers and an All-SEC running back in Chris Rodriguez back in the fold, South Carolina will have its hands full in trying to rectify almost a decade of losses to Stoops’ squads this weekend.

That said, if defensive coordinator Clayton White’s defense can hold the running game in check, USC should have a shot on Saturday.