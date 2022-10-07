ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Vicksburg Post

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
Vicksburg Post

Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run

Vicksburg’s running and walking community continued a long October tradition on Saturday by taking on the annual Over the River Run. The event follows a 5-mile course across the Old Mississippi River Bridge to Delta, La., and back to Vicksburg, beginning and ending at the foot of the bridge.
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s most haunted

Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
WLBT

Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
WJTV 12

Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
