WLBT
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi River is just over four feet in Vicksburg as of Monday. It’s a level low enough to slow down river-based business and stop it in some cases. It’s unusual to see so much exposed ground along the banks of the Mississippi River at...
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Vicksburg Post
Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises
The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
Vicksburg Post
Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run
Vicksburg’s running and walking community continued a long October tradition on Saturday by taking on the annual Over the River Run. The event follows a 5-mile course across the Old Mississippi River Bridge to Delta, La., and back to Vicksburg, beginning and ending at the foot of the bridge.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s most haunted
Spooky season has arrived, and many enjoy celebrating with a good old-fashioned scare. Believers in the paranormal say that Vicksburg’s violent history has thinned the veil between this world and the next. Check out the top five haunted locations in the Vicksburg area, if you dare. Vicksburg National Military...
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
Vicksburg Post
Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage
An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WLBT
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
WLBT
Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
