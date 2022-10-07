ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Robb Report

One of America's Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago

After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
chicagoagentmagazine.com

50 E. Chestnut St., Unit 701, Chicago

Stunning, totally renovated three-bedroom, 3.1-bathroom condominium with two large terraces, in a full-service, luxury condominium on Chicago’s coveted Gold Coast! This 3,900+ square-foot, full-floor residence with a private elevator entry, mere moments from Mag Mile and the lakefront, offers its own designated parking space in the attached heated garage and picturesque city views capturing the lovely St. James Chapel at Archbishop Quigley Center.
nypressnews.com

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
fox32chicago.com

Backers hope tiny homes will get a tryout in Chicago

CHICAGO - By all appearances, the great American love affair with stuff, and with big things to accommodate it, continues unabated. People with the means buy big homes and big garages to hold stuff. We crave giant TV screens and hulking SUVs that usually carry maybe two people. Many pay for self-storage units, a whole home for the stuff we don’t have room for. Entire industries, and a lot of real estate, depend on how we impress via excess.
947wls.com

Aurora is one of the Safest Cities in the U.S.

WalletHub released a list of the safest cities in the United States and it may surprise you to find that this Chicago Suburb made the top 50…. WalletHub said Aurora is one of the safest cities in the U.S. The website considered factors such as, “Home & Community Safety,” “Natural Disaster Risk,” and “Financial Safety.” Aurora came in at #37 on the list, particularly boosted by the town’s home & community safety score.
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
wgnradio.com

Chicago pizza is about to get even better

Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
wgnradio.com

Ice Cream war round 2!

The ice-cream war is back on, Steve Dale chooses an ice-cream from Windy City Sweets and Paul Lisnek, political analyst at WGN TV will choose his….whoever sells the most by New Year’s Eve wins – and Anti Cruelty Society will benefit. Windy City Sweets Owner John Manchester will explain all the rules.
wgnradio.com

Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program

Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
arizonasuntimes.com

REVIEW: 'You Say You Want a Revolution?' Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America

Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
