Read full article on original website
Related
Wait a Minute, Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Iowa?
In and around college towns throughout Iowa, when the students are ready to move out in the spring, and big giant dumpsters are brought on campus, it's likely you'll find some people digging around for buried treasure amongst the trash. Dumpster diving is a way for people to find things for free or at an incredibly low price if they don't mind digging through some trash. You'll find people going through garbage bins looking for just about anything, but is it legal to do in Iowa?
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are both favorites to win.
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pain at the Pump: Gas Prices Skyrocketing in Iowa (Again)
Remember when gas prices were dropping in historic fashion? I mean, they were still high, but they were at least dropping. Well, those days are done. The days of record-dropping prices were short-lived and sadly, didn't offer that much relief to consumers. As we speak, the average price of a...
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
I Saw Something Very Unique in My Front Yard
I enjoy the holiday season, but to me, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The temps are manageable. They're not too hot, not too cold (yet). The air is crisp, and the leaves are changing in the Midwest. Well, they're supposed to be changing anyway. This weekend...
KELOLAND TV
Navigator CO2 ruling on survey issues in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Joni Ernst: The Gold Standard in Iowa: All 99 Counties, Every Year.
There’s no doubt that Iowans know what’s best for Iowa! So, when I first took office, I knew there was no better way to hear from my constituents than to visit every county, every year. The 99 County Tour has become a tradition in Iowa, started by my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
kiwaradio.com
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Jury Awards $1 Million To Fired State Worker Who’s GOP Nominee For State Auditor
Polk County, Iowa — A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers.
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0