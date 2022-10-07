In and around college towns throughout Iowa, when the students are ready to move out in the spring, and big giant dumpsters are brought on campus, it's likely you'll find some people digging around for buried treasure amongst the trash. Dumpster diving is a way for people to find things for free or at an incredibly low price if they don't mind digging through some trash. You'll find people going through garbage bins looking for just about anything, but is it legal to do in Iowa?

