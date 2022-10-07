Read full article on original website
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, the government lifted border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have added flights...
Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
(CNN) -- More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility. No immediate signs of impact to actual air travel were reported, suggesting the issue may be an inconvenience for people seeking travel information.
Israeli soldier killed by Palestinian militant in West Bank
The Israeli army says a soldier has been killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank
Ukraine's Zelensky urges UNESCO cultural protection for Odessa
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday officially requested that UNESCO add the historic port city of Odessa to its World Heritage List in a bid to protect it from Russian air strikes. "Odessa, like all other cities of Ukraine, is a target for Russian strikes," the Ukrainian president said.
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. US economic growth for this year is now pegged at 1.6 percent, 0.7 points below the fund's July forecast, due to an "unexpected real GDP contraction in the second quarter," the IMF said.
Ukrainians in Wisconsin hear from family amid latest Russian attacks
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- At least 10 are dead and 60 more hurt, according to Ukrainian officials, after the latest major attack from Russia on Ukraine's Capitol Kyiv on Monday. Ukrainian Americans here in Southeast Wisconsin say this is a constant terror for them, one that often isn't being talked about eight months since the start of the invasion.
