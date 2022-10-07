Dwayne Johnson recently told CinemaBlend that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the big screen in his own standalone movie is so that one day he can make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Johnson has often been asked by fans which character would win in a fight (“It depends on who’s playing Superman,” he said at Comic-Con over the summer). When asked directly if he “intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights [Superman],” Johnson replied: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO