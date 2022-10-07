Read full article on original website
Related
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor proposes new rules for classifying workers, saying that thousands of people are incorrectly labeled contractors.
Democrats are downplaying Biden's history-making 80th birthday, and insist that voters only care about what he 'is going to do to make their lives better'
Biden's birthday comes amid intense scrutiny of his age, especially as he weighs whether to run for re-election in 2024.
Over half of Gen Z and millennials could face a retirement crisis as inflation rises and homeownership falls, says a Boston University economist
With inflation rising, the magic number for a comfortable retirement could be close to $3 million for millennials and Gen Z. Over half are behind.
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. US economic growth for this year is now pegged at 1.6 percent, 0.7 points below the fund's July forecast, due to an "unexpected real GDP contraction in the second quarter," the IMF said.
THE FIFTH Expands Global Footprint With US Launch, Bringing Award-Winning Social Creative Expertise to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced its global expansion into the North American market with the hire of experienced agency veteran Charles Ifegwu as its US Managing Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005910/en/ Charles Ifegwu, US Managing Director, THE FIFTH, Los Angeles (Photo: Business Wire)
