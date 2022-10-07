ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“Before There Were Seats Here, There Were Streets Here” — Tribute to San Juan Hill as David Geffen Hall Reopens at Lincoln Center

By Phil O'Brien
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 4 days ago

When Lincoln Center opened in 1962, it was the culmination of a brutal chapter in a West Side story of gentrification and demolition. As the David Geffen Hall reopens on Saturday after a $550m renovation, the next chapter will begin with the premiere of a musical work by Etienne Charles entitled San Juan Hill: A New York Story .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExVgW_0iPvotFE00
Etienne Charles with his trumpet at Lincoln Center. Photo: Lawrence Sumulong/Lincoln Center

Amid protests, the San Juan Hill district from W58th to W70th Street was razed to make way for the Lincoln Center. Locals marched with banners reading: “Shelter before culture” and “You don’t tear down homes in a housing shortage.” The protests were ignored by city officials, led by infamous urban planner Robert Moses, and the mainly Black and Latino neighborhood that was famed for its role in West Side Story disappeared under the bulldozers.

Now Charles’s music will recall those who lived in San Juan Hill. “Before there were seats here, there were streets here,” he said on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAQ4e_0iPvotFE00
Theatergoers turn to look at the soon-to-be-opened David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center last night. Photo: Phil O’Brien

During Charles’s research for the project, he learned that pianist James P Johnson, who introduced The Charleston to millions throughout the world, lived in San Juan Hill and the area was home to jazz legend Thelonius Monk. It was also where the musical Shuffle Along had its debut before heading to Broadway.

“I was really thinking about what are the melodies and influences of this neighborhood and I just went through time,” said Charles about his research. “It’s about the sounds that made New York, the sounds that New York has danced to. It was a way of shining light on what was there before, who was here before, what we played.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkna5_0iPvotFE00
Mrs Ellan Levitt leads a picket line protesting the proposed destruction of San Juan Hill and Lincoln Square neighborhoods to build Lincoln Center. Photo: Phil Stanziola/NYWT&S/Library of Congress

“Most people don’t know about the neighborhood unless they had family in the area when it was at its height. San Juan Hill is the birthplace of Charleston Dance and New York Amsterdam News — the oldest Black newspaper in New York,” Charles told Ebony last month. “It was also where Zora Neale Hurston lived at points in her career as well.

“Although this area often gets labeled as rough or as a high crime neighborhood, it has only been from the perspective of one person’s lens. I hope that people will walk away with a better understanding of the richness of the area, because without San Juan Hill, Harlem would likely not be what it is today,” he added.

San Juan Hill: A New York Story will be performed by trumpeter Charles’s group Creole Soul and New York Philharmonic, and conducted by Jaap van Zweden. There are two performances at 2pm and 8pm this Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYEQP_0iPvotFE00
Jaap van Zweden leads the second acoustic rehearsal with New York Philharmonic at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Photo by Chris Lee/of New York Philharmonic

Tickets for the performances have been on sale on a Choose-What-You-Pay basis — they are currently sold out, but more may be released. In addition, a limited number of free tickets will be available on October 8 at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall, opening at 10am.

As part of the opening, two site-specific visual artworks by Nina Chanel Abney and Jacolby Satterwhite were commissioned in a partnership between Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, The Studio Museum in Harlem and Public Art Fund.

Abney’s San Juan Heal enlivens the building’s nearly 200-foot-long W65th Street facade with an installation featuring 35 icons: portraits of some of the neighborhood’s pioneers and celebrated musicians, as well as symbols and text derived from the era’s protest flyers. At the center of the grid is the word “Love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVfNu_0iPvotFE00
Art will also feature in the Lincoln Center’s tribute to San Juan Hill. This art — San Juan Heal by Nina Chanel Abney— will appear on W65th Street. Photo: Nicholas Knight/Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts,

Accelerated during the pandemic, the hall is opening two years ahead of schedule and on budget – the result of a close collaboration between Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic, and supporters across the city.

“This must be the first NYC building project that is finishing early! And on budget! I want to congratulate all those who stepped up to get this done, especially during such a tough time. It is a remarkable achievement. This is great for Lincoln Center, the New York Philharmonic, and the arts. Most of all, this is great for New York. It is so much more than a renovation: it is a true re-imagination,” said David Geffen. “This new hall is not only about great music, it is also about creating a welcoming destination for everyone in our community.” In 2015, Geffen pledged $100 million towards the renovation of what was then called Avery Fisher Hall. His gift, approximately 20% of the hall’s renovation costs, gave him naming rights in perpetuity over the building, now known as David Geffen Hall, according to Wikipedia .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFcMi_0iPvotFE00
Inaugural concert for the opening of Philharmonic Hall in 1962. Photo: New York Philharmonic/Shelby White & Leon Levy Digital Archives

Throughout October there will be events to celebrate the reopening, culminating with a free open house weekend on October 29 and 30 featuring hundreds of artists animating the entire hall with performances, participatory activities and family events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwYUZ_0iPvotFE00
Rehearsals at the new Wu Tsai Theater. Photo: Michael Moran/Lincoln Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUmC4_0iPvotFE00
Theatergoers in front of the the soon-to-be-opened David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center last night. Photo: Phil O’Brien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7xTU_0iPvotFE00
General view of ceremonies at Lincoln Square when President Eisenhower — with plans for the new Lincoln Center in front of the podium. Photo: Ed Ford/World Telegram & Sun/Library of Congress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JI1nC_0iPvotFE00
In 1969. the Lincoln Center played host to West Side Story . Image: Library of Congress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYHHq_0iPvotFE00
Opera stars Leontyne Price and Robert Merrill deliver an aria at topping-out ceremonies for the new Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center The $42.7 million, 14-story building, in the background, is the largest of five structures in the center. Photo: Phil Stanziola/World Telegram & Sun/Library of Congress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AqxE_0iPvotFE00
The Hauser Digital Wall is a feature of the new lobby at the David Geffen Hall. Photo: Michael Moran/Lincoln Center

The post “Before There Were Seats Here, There Were Streets Here” — Tribute to San Juan Hill as David Geffen Hall Reopens at Lincoln Center appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

Related
W42ST.nyc

THE RIDE Theatrical Entertainment Bus Exits the Streets of New York on Sunday

On February 25, 2020 THE RIDE welcomed the millionth customer aboard its custom-built entertainment bus. After a bumpy ride through the pandemic, it will take one last trip on the streets of New York this Sunday. After 30,414 performances, THE RIDE has hit the brakes. In an announcement on their website, THE RIDE said: “This […] The post THE RIDE Theatrical Entertainment Bus Exits the Streets of New York on Sunday appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42nd Street Becomes “Jim Houghton Way” to Honor Late Signature Theatre Founder

Jim Houghton — whose work at the Signature Theatre embedded him into the creative legacy of W42nd Street — was permanently honored in Hell’s Kitchen this afternoon, as the city unveiled a commemorative “Jim Houghton Way” street sign.  Houghton, who died of stomach cancer in 2016 after a groundbreaking, decades-long career as the founder of […] The post W42nd Street Becomes “Jim Houghton Way” to Honor Late Signature Theatre Founder appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

At Pure Paws, Dr Stephanie Liff Treats Furry Friends as Family

At this year’s reader-backed W42ST Best of Awards, Hell’s Kitchen’s passionate, particular pet owners picked Pure Paws as their purrfect veterinary care business. W42ST caught up with Dr Stephanie Liff to learn more about the veterinary group’s pet care philosophy and creating a creature community in the neighborhood.  Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Dr Liff studied […] The post At Pure Paws, Dr Stephanie Liff Treats Furry Friends as Family appeared first on W42ST.
W42ST.nyc

All that Jaz: Meet the Host with the Most at Hell’s Kitchen’s Best Place to Eat 2022

The leader of the pack in what is one of the most crowded categories of W42ST Best of Awards 2022, newcomer Jaz Indian Cuisine shot to stardom out of the gate with their first-year win as Hell’s Kitchen’s Best Place to Eat. W42ST caught up with founder Jaz Rupall to get her secret recipe for […] The post All that Jaz: Meet the Host with the Most at Hell’s Kitchen’s Best Place to Eat 2022 appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
W42ST.nyc

Halloween is Scarily Close… at Least it is at the Westway Diner on 9th Avenue

The Hell’s Kitchen diner — famous for its Seinfeld connection — has gone all in on the season with a full-on window display of extravagantly-bearded wizards cooking up potions, and magical trees. The slightly unnerving display by artist Peach from Brooklyn-based Paint The Town took six hours to complete and is certainly turning heads. The […] The post Halloween is Scarily Close… at Least it is at the Westway Diner on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Au Revoir! Le Privé and Casa Del Toro Shuttered by the City Amid Ongoing Court Case

Hell’s Kitchen eateries Le Privé and Casa Del Toro, both owned by proprietor Sanjay Laforest, have been shuttered by the city and eviction notices have been posted on their 10th Avenue locations amid an ongoing allegation that Laforest and his mother embezzled over $17 million from NYC electric contractor Atlas Acon Electric.  The doors to […] The post Au Revoir! Le Privé and Casa Del Toro Shuttered by the City Amid Ongoing Court Case appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Michelin Star-Winning Korean Restaurant Mari is on a Roll

Hell’s Kitchen’s much-lauded Korean cuisine and Chef Sungchul Shim have earned another Michelin star, with neighborhood newcomer Mari joining its 10th Avenue stablemate Kochi in the culinary firmament. Mari (679 9th Ave – between W46/47th St) and Kochi (652 10th Ave – corner of W46th St) were given their Michelin stars last night at a glittering […] The post Michelin Star-Winning Korean Restaurant Mari is on a Roll appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

What Can New Yorkers Expect When Hurricane Ian Lands in the City?

As Hurricane Ian makes its way north after severely battering Florida and the Southeast, New Yorkers can expect frequent rain, low temperatures and high winds, as well as some flood risk throughout the five boroughs and Metro area.  According to Sunday’s forecast from NBC4 New York, the city will face some showers, originating from New […] The post What Can New Yorkers Expect When Hurricane Ian Lands in the City? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Moses
W42ST.nyc

City Considers Housing Asylum Seekers on Norwegian Cruise Line Ships as Room Runs Out in Shelters

As shelters around the West Side and across the city struggle to house new arrivals seeking asylum, the Adams administration is reported to be considering a deal with Norwegian Cruise Lines to convert ships into temporary migrant accommodation.  According to the New York Times, the mayor’s chief of staff, Frank Carone, has been in talks […] The post City Considers Housing Asylum Seekers on Norwegian Cruise Line Ships as Room Runs Out in Shelters appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Battle-Scarred New York City Bus Drivers Keep Cautious Eye on MTA Stroller Program

When the MTA announced it would begin testing stroller-only sections on a limited number of bus routes, some transit workers panned the plan, saying they were not eager to play peacemaker in potential disputes over space on buses. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Oct 4 5:00am EDT by THE CITY […] The post Battle-Scarred New York City Bus Drivers Keep Cautious Eye on MTA Stroller Program appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Drawing on the Art and Soul of the City: Illustrator Joel Holland Archives New York Storefronts

The only constant in New York City is change — and while there’s no guarantee that the shops and restaurants of today’s Big Apple will live to see tomorrow, New York illustrator Joel Holland is commemorating hundreds of our most-loved landmarks in his new book, NYC Storefronts.  Already a documenter of beloved Hell’s Kitchen businesses […] The post Drawing on the Art and Soul of the City: Illustrator Joel Holland Archives New York Storefronts appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Pedestrian Killed by Truck on 8th Avenue and W44th Street

A man was killed in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday morning after being struck and pinned down by a tractor-trailer, police reported. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was crossing 8th Avenue at W44th Street at around 11:30am today when he was hit by a truck traveling north. The victim was pinned under the […] The post Pedestrian Killed by Truck on 8th Avenue and W44th Street appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#San Juan Hill#Gentrification#Performing#The David Geffen Hall#The Lincoln Center#Latino
W42ST.nyc

Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm

New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side.  A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave

The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

In the TMPL of Wellness, the Team from Kahve Serves Up an All-In-One Workout Bar at SNCTM

Already known for their award-winning coffee, the team behind Kahve have taken their knack for tasty, curated treats, personalized, friendly service and local flair to the wellness industry with the brand new SNCTM, an all-in-one pre- and post- workout bar tucked away inside TMPL gym.   Like many others, Kahve’s co-founder Erol Zeren and his partner […] The post In the TMPL of Wellness, the Team from Kahve Serves Up an All-In-One Workout Bar at SNCTM appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“We’re Reclaiming a Lane from the Lincoln Tunnel”: Hell’s Kitchen Can Soon Take a Walk on the Wide Side of 9th Avenue

Eighty five years after the opening of the Lincoln Tunnel, 9th Avenue is reclaiming a lane of traffic back for pedestrians, as the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and the Department of Transportation (DOT)’s sidewalk expansion and water main repair project makes progress. A chaotic thoroughfare of traffic, street obstruction and of course, construction, […] The post “We’re Reclaiming a Lane from the Lincoln Tunnel”: Hell’s Kitchen Can Soon Take a Walk on the Wide Side of 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
W42ST.nyc

Wave Goodbye to Airport Lines — Get Up, Up and Away From Manhattan on Tailwind’s Stylish Seaplane Shuttles

Long security lines. Sardine-can-style airplane. $18 snack boxes. And don’t forget hair-raising traffic to La Guardia or JFK. These are just a few of the flying experiences that Tailwind Air — a new shuttle service flying from Manhattan — is hoping to solve with their chic, customized seaplane rides, aided by design from a Hell’s Kitchen […] The post Wave Goodbye to Airport Lines — Get Up, Up and Away From Manhattan on Tailwind’s Stylish Seaplane Shuttles appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better

Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday.  Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Sep 29 8:28pm EDT by THE CITY The protesters, joined by […] The post Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Taking Inspiration from “Torch Song Trilogy”, New Cocktail Bar Lady Blue Brings Drama to Hell’s Kitchen

A gritty-meets-glamorous cocktail bar with dramatic flair is about to debut on Restaurant Row. Meet Lady Blue, named after a character in the classic show Torch Song Trilogy and about to take up residence at the former House of Brews on W46th Street. The team at HK Hospitality — responsible not only for the House […] The post Taking Inspiration from “Torch Song Trilogy”, New Cocktail Bar Lady Blue Brings Drama to Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

The Fight to Keep Hell’s Kitchen Whole Goes On as New NYC Map is Rejected

In a surprise turnaround, members of the New York City Redistricting Commission have voted against sending newly drawn maps that would largely restore sweeping neighborhood changes for approval to the City Council — as local activists implored the group to keep Hell’s Kitchen whole in the face of newly released drafts shaving blocks off the […] The post The Fight to Keep Hell’s Kitchen Whole Goes On as New NYC Map is Rejected appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
752
Followers
346
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy