Hooker, No. 8 Tennessee hammer No. 25 LSU for 27-point road win
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and No. 8 Tennessee punished No. 25 LSU for its mistakes and risk-taking in a resounding 40-13 victory over the Tigers on Saturday. A morning kickoff lured LSU fans...
Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Indiana. It was unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground after Indiana made the extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 to go in the quarter. Michigan’s players cleared the bench and many dropped to one knee as trainers worked on Hart.
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Armaan Franklin
Will the former Indiana transfer get his shooting stroke back this season?
Timberwolves think big with Towns-Gobert tandem
The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone big in an age when most NBA teams have gone small
CFP Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 6's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. There's a No. 8 beside its name, but there's nobody in the country playing better football than. . The Volunteers turned in one of the most impressive wins of the season Saturday...
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
NFL・
AP Poll: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama slips to No. 3 behind Ohio State
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
Report: Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder after TNF loss
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder following Denver's Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 33-year-old received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday in Los Angeles to...
NBA Watchability Rankings: The bottom 15
If expected success was the only reason to watch an NBA team, only a handful of squads would be popular views. In a highlight-heavy world like the Association, even long shots provide plenty of entertainment. With that in mind, here's our ranking of how watchable all 30 teams are, beginning with the bottom 15.
NBA・
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
Eagles hang on to defeat Cardinals, stay unbeaten
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL’s only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune. Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and the Eagles held on...
Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan...
Chiefs storm back from 17-point deficit to beat Raiders in MNF thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
Raiders' Adams pushes game-day staffer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a game-day staffer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with...
NFL・
