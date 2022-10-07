ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Fire Dept. to participate in Fire Prevention Parade

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DYyC_0iPvocU700

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department says not to be alarmed if you hear a lot of sirens on Saturday morning. They will be participating in the 2022 Fire Prevention Parade.

Fire officials said the parade will feature emergency equipment from around the area. It will travel from the peninsula to Citadel Mall in West Ashley.

DHEC: ‘Best Chance Network’ to offer free breast, cervical cancer screenings

“Vehicles will depart President Street and Fishburne Street at 10:00 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and proceed on Highway 17 to the Citadel Mall in West Ashley where they will join a fire prevention week kickoff event,” Charleston Fire officials said.

Tentative route: The parade will be going down King St. from Huger St. toward Marion Square. Turning onto Calhoun St to Meeting St, up Meeting St to Spring St, then Spring St across the Ashley and following Hwy 17 to Skylark Road.

The parade will end at Citadel Mall (2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.) with a family event and apparatus display.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to kickoff I-26 widening project in Charleston

RIDGEVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state transportation officials will be in the Lowcountry on Tuesday to discuss I-26 enhancements. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Secretary Christy Hall will join Gov. McMaster and members of the state’s General Assembly and business leaders for a kickoff event for the widening of I-26 between […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events

SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Fire Prevention#Dept#Marion Square#Festival#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD’s Halloween Howl scheduled for Oct 20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host family-friendly Halloween fun in October. Similar to a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s Halloween Howl offers a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat. The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun. Decorated police cars will be on display for the community to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say part of Hungry Neck Boulevard is back open after crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home. The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Preliminary information indicates...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy