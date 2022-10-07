ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Paid Subscribers In US Can Now Do What Was Once Unthinkable — Edit Tweets

By Aveek Bhowmik
 4 days ago
  • Users can modify their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting them.
  • The feature can be used to add hashtags, explain or correct a mistake in a tweet, or amend a small typo.
  • The edits are publicly logged and visible, with users allowed to edit posts only five times within a 30-minute window.

Twitter Inc. TWTR has started rolling out its edit button for U.S. users through its Twitter Blue subscription.

What Happened: Just a few days after Twitter said it would launch the feature to its paying subscribers in select markets, the company on Thursday began rolling it out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S., according to a report in Engadget.

Earlier, this week, the feature was launched in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

The feature is currently available only with Twitter’s $4.99 per month subscription service. Users can modify their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting them. The feature can be used to add hashtags, explain or correct a mistake in a tweet, or amend a small typo, among other things.

The edits are logged and visible to everyone, and Twitter added that users can only change their tweets five times within the 30-minute window.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It’s Important: Since its early days, many Twitter users have sought an edit button.

After Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s poll in April, Twitter said that it was developing the long-awaited edit button, but added it “didn’t get the idea from a poll.”

In September, Twitter said that it had indeed created an edit button.

While most people want an edit button just to correct typos, re-phrase tweets and update posts dynamically, there could be instances of some users abusing the feature to change their tweets into something problematic, according to The Verge.

Price Action: Twitter closed Thursday's session 2.02% lower at $48.45, according to Benzinga Pro data.

