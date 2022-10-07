Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Armaan Franklin
Will the former Indiana transfer get his shooting stroke back this season?
Tri-City Herald
Hot Take Tuesday: Arizona Wildcats Have A Top 20 Player in the 2023 NFL Draft
Every year there is an out-of-nowhere riser at left tackle—a player who enters the season as intriguing and develops into a superstar. The 2021 version of that player was Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and the 2022 class' was Tyler Smith from Tulsa. Both players rarely showed up in...
Comments / 0