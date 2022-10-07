Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Firefighters Say Work On An Escape Plan During Fire Prevention Week
(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Fire Department wants families to have a way to get out of their homes safely in the event of a fire. Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape is the theme for the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. SCFD Assistant Fire Marshal Greg Adamietz says to devise a plan and practice it.
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen Visits St. Cloud, Tours Police Department Following MPPOA Endorsement
(KNSI) — On the heels of his endorsement from the Minnesota Peace and Police Officer’s Association, Republican candidate for Governor, Dr. Scott Jensen, was in St. Cloud on Saturday to tour the police station and meet with community leaders. Jensen says he is grateful for the support of...
knsiradio.com
Changes to St. Cloud Winter Parking Restrictions to be Discussed Next Month
(KNSI) — Changes could be coming to St. Cloud’s winter parking regulations. The city alternates daily between odd and even street parking from November 1st through the end of March, which residents have said is confusing. “Every year it comes up with people calling and complaining about it....
Revised Plan Includes Convenience Store for Former O’Hara’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You might remember we told you last month that the Global Center on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud was planning an expansion. The project called for additions to the building on the north, east and south sides. However, now the owner of that building...
knsiradio.com
Lights on After School Event Highlights the Impact of Programs on Central Minnesota Students
(KNSI) — The United Way of Central Minnesota is hosting a Lights On Afterschool event to raise awareness about after school programming and how it helps students. According to a press release, Lights On Afterschool is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to quality, affordable after school programs.
knsiradio.com
Oberg Roofing and Remodeling Earns Award for Entrepreneurship
(KNSI) — Oberg Roofing and Remodeling in St. Cloud has been given a prestigious honor by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. The company was given the Spark Award for Entrepreneurship. According to a press release, the award recognizes emerging leaders in the community who’ve launched a business in the last five years.
boreal.org
Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'
A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Liquor Ordinance Amended to Allow Microdistilleries
(KNSI) — St. Cloud has amended its liquor ordinance to allow micro-distilleries in the city. The change allows the establishment of a distillery in east St. Cloud. Iron Street Distillery will open in the former Gulfeagle Supply building in 2023. This past spring, owners stated the bottom level would produce gin, vodka and other spirits while the top level would house an event center.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Air National Guard inducts 11 service members into 2022 “Flight of Honor”
Today the Minnesota Air National Guard honored 11 individuals by induction into the 2022 Flight of Honor at a ceremony held at the 148th Fighter Wing. “The Flight of Honor” is a celebration of those who demonstrated uncommon achievement or gave their life while serving in the Minnesota Air National Guard.
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports –Oct 10, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time checking anglers and waterfowl hunters on Lake of the Woods and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area. Violations encountered were taking a protected bird (seagull), shooting before legal hours, unplugged shotgun, no license in possession, failure to transfer title, and no fire extinguisher onboard. Low bird numbers were observed despite falling temperatures.
knsiradio.com
Click It Or Ticket Campaign Lives Up To Its Name With 1,100 Citations
(KNSI) – The September Click It or Ticket campaign resulted in 1,100 citations, all written in just one week across the state. It ran from the 18th through the 24th last month, a coordinated initiative between county, local, and state agencies. The Department of Public Safety says the number of unbelted deaths in the state is down significantly this year compared to 2021, from 81 people to 61. Fatalities from a crash are significantly less likely when those involved are buckled up.
Low water levels cancel Viking Mississippi cruise to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding America's Great River cruise operated by Viking Cruises. The 13-city cruise was supposed to take passengers between St. Paul and New Orleans, but it has run into some problems due to low water levels,. Tom and Trish Trovato...
boreal.org
Minnesota State Patrol to grow even better through 30x30 initiative
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • October 7, 2022. At the Minnesota State Patrol, we know that diverse perspectives and experiences make policing organizations better. That’s why Col. Matt Langer, the chief of the State Patrol, signed a pledge last week to increase the number of female...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire
A fire broke out in the kitchen at Wiederholt's Supper Club on Sunday, Oct. 9. Courtesy of Miesville Fire Department. A restaurant in Miesville is closed this week after a fire broke out in the kitchen over the weekend. The fire happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at Wiederholt's Supper Club,...
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
