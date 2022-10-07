ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 3

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Concord, MI
City
Branch Township, MI
City
Bronson, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Jackson County, MI
Government
Jackson County, MI
Elections
MLive

Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University’s WeVote, Kalamazoo College’s KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Senate#Affordable Housing#Senate Seat#Voting Rights#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Republican#District State Senate#Democratic#U S Army#Yale University#Vote411 Org
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy