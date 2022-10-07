Read full article on original website
Democrat Cherry faces Republican Gardner in race for Michigan Senate in District 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A member of the Michigan House of Representatives faces an Army combat veteran in the race for Michigan Senate in District 27 on Nov. 8. State Rep. John D. Cherry, D-Flint, faces Republican Aaron R. Gardner in the contest after each won primary elections in August.
Democrat Neeley challenged by Republican Butler in state House District 70 race
FLINT, MI -- Redistricting put all of the city of Flint in a single district in the Michigan House of Representatives, setting up the Nov. 8 election between Democrat state Rep. Cynthia Neeley and Republican Tim Butler. Neeley is serving her first full term in state House, representing the 34th...
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
Candidates vie for state Senate seat representing Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Tuscola
LUM TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican incumbent state Sen. Kevin Daley in November’s election will compete to keep his seat on the Michigan Senate from challenging Democrat Charles Stadler. The two candidates will appear on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election ballots in four counties for a 4-year term representing the...
Voters invited to virtual forum with state House candidates in four Kalamazoo-area races
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A virtual candidate forum for Michigan State House Districts 40, 41, 42 and 45 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area is hosting the event with co-sponsors Douglass Community Association, Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, Western Michigan University’s WeVote, Kalamazoo College’s KVotes and Kalamazoo County Advocates for Senior Issues, according to a news release for the forum.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
How students can vote at University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan and MSU on Election Day
In four weeks, Michigan residents will decide a series of local and statewide elections. That means a lot of registration and voting options for students of University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. The three public universities have each released guidance on how to register to vote...
whtc.com
Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
newsfromthestates.com
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
For Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson, standing guard over democracy and voting rights are her priorities
Jocelyn Benson literally wrote the book on secretaries of state. In 2010, while a law professor at Wayne State University, she published a book examining the important duties of America’s top election officers.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
Here’s what’s on the November 2022 ballot in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of races and ballot proposals to decide Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, voters will decide a city climate-action tax proposal, the mayor’s race and a City Council race in Ward 5, among other races and ballot proposals.
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
MLive
