Around 2010, a small Mennonite community was unraveled by the realization that many of its women had been regularly raped at night by some of the men in the community. For years, the women, who were drugged before their assaults, had been told that they were imagining their assaults, or that they had been visited by demons in the night. But after some of the victims saw a man as he tried to get away, they would no longer be able comfortably buy into these lies. Women Talking, a 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, used this piece of very recent history to detail a meeting between some of the afflicted women, in which they debate how best to respond to the situation. And Women Talking, a 2022 film based on that novel, brings these conversations to life.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO