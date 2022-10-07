Read full article on original website
Sevdaliza's "Woman Life Freedom" & 9 Other New Songs Out This Week
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Hairstylists On TikTok Are Making Art With Temporary Hair Tattoos
Sydney-based hair artist Linda (@HairWithLinda on Instagram) sparked a trend when she first posted a video in June where she applied a temporary dragon tattoo on a blonde wig to create hair art. The video immediately took off, with other creators asking questions about how they could recreate the look with their own hair tattoos. Early this spooky season on October 9, in the lead-up to Halloween, beauty content creator Matthew Newman, also known as @mattloveshair on Instagram and TikTok, created his own hair tattoo tutorial inspired by Linda’s original video. He’s now creating a series of Halloween-inspired hair ideas.
‘I’m a venal narcissist’ – standup Leo Reich on skewering his inner Gen-Z monster
UK standup has a new superstar – and we have Covid (just a little bit) to thank. When Leo Reich was plotting his 2020 Edinburgh fringe debut, it was with a “a slightly template-y, self-pitying, anecdotal show,” he says, “about the various hardships I’ve been through. ‘It’s so hard that three people at school said something mildly homophobic to me,’ was essentially its grand narrative,” he recalls with a cringe. Then the coronavirus struck and Reich, along with countless other debutants, had to wait two years to bring his show to fruition.
The 'Women Talking' Trailer Tackles A True Story Of Abuse
Around 2010, a small Mennonite community was unraveled by the realization that many of its women had been regularly raped at night by some of the men in the community. For years, the women, who were drugged before their assaults, had been told that they were imagining their assaults, or that they had been visited by demons in the night. But after some of the victims saw a man as he tried to get away, they would no longer be able comfortably buy into these lies. Women Talking, a 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, used this piece of very recent history to detail a meeting between some of the afflicted women, in which they debate how best to respond to the situation. And Women Talking, a 2022 film based on that novel, brings these conversations to life.
Paris Hilton Is Now Friends With The TikToker Who Stole From Her
TikTok’s “One Thing About Me” challenge officially has a winner, and it's Greg Brown. The AsapScience influencer used the trend to confess how he stole a pair of sunglasses from Paris Hilton nearly 15 years ago — and now, he and the hotel heiress are internet besties.
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 10, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 10, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The side part has been slowly coming back into the spotlight, and Bella Hadid just accelerated it to the next level with her birthday beauty look. It's definitely giving Myspace flashbacks in the best way possible. READ MORE.
Sade May Be Back With First New Album Since 2010
R&B legend Sade might have new music in the works. The singer — born Helen Folsade Adu — reportedly visited Brad Pitt’s Miraval Studios in Correns, France to work on a new project. The facility is co-owned by actor Bradd Pitt and music producer, Damien Quintard. Miraval...
