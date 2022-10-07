Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
news9.com
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
texomashomepage.com
Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on U.S Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call between City View Drive and Wellington Road. They found the victim, a 65-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate. I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint. For me,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
okcfox.com
20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
Purcell Register
Deadly head-on accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
City shuts off water due to their billing error
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton resident said his water was wrongfully shut off today due to a billing error that was the city’s fault. Michael Beadles said he knew something was wrong at around 9 am when he tried and failed to fill up a glass of water.
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
texomashomepage.com
Man charged with smuggling 8 men from California
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another traffic stop on U.S. 287 results in human smuggling charges and eight more inmates in the Wichita County Jail awaiting transfer by ICE. On Saturday morning at about 6:40 a.m. a deputy stopped an SUV going 77 in the 75 mph limit, and also following too close to a vehicle.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast | 10/11AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! With air temperatures and dew points very close, or almost the same, as one another this morning, we’re seeing patchy fog across some locations. Not everyone is seeing fog but when you encounter it, it will reduce your visibility quickly. It’s a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination today if you’re along and east of I-44. Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two remains possible all day long as a disturbance exits our region. With this system exiting, it is creating a very strong pressure gradient (just a fancy meteorological term of saying wind). Wind today could gust as high as the low 40s for some locations to the north. Most, however, will see gusts into the 20s/30s all day long. Sustained winds today out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.
texomashomepage.com
Zachary Wood murder defendant posts bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in the murder of a young Wichita Falls man last May is now out of jail. William Bell is the first of the four people charged with the murder of Zachary Wood to post bond. His original $1 million bond was...
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for strong-to-severe storms ahead of midweek cold front
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, scattered showers and storms throughout the evening with a few lingering into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. On Tuesday, a mix...
KOCO
Mustang woman describes dog's close encounter with diseased raccoon
MUSTANG, Okla. — Pet owners are urged to make sure their animals are up to date on their shots as experts say homeowners can expect more dangerous wildlife encounters in their yards. The warning comes as a Mustang woman had to get her dog checked out after an encounter...
Comments / 0