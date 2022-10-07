LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! With air temperatures and dew points very close, or almost the same, as one another this morning, we’re seeing patchy fog across some locations. Not everyone is seeing fog but when you encounter it, it will reduce your visibility quickly. It’s a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination today if you’re along and east of I-44. Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two remains possible all day long as a disturbance exits our region. With this system exiting, it is creating a very strong pressure gradient (just a fancy meteorological term of saying wind). Wind today could gust as high as the low 40s for some locations to the north. Most, however, will see gusts into the 20s/30s all day long. Sustained winds today out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO