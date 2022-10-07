Read full article on original website
WRAL
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back — but not until next month
CNN — A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain. The vote, announced Monday by the Brotherhood of...
Coast Guard rescues boaters stranded in ocean for 24 hours, fended off sharks
The boaters also said they experienced shark attacks during their 28 hours adrift in the sea and suffered injuries to their hands from fending off the sharks.
WRAL
$4 gas could be coming — again
CNN — Here's the bad news first: Gas prices are on the rise in most of the US and could soon hit a national average of $4 a gallon for the first time in two months. But the good news is prices might not stay there long, as they're already falling in the parts of the country where prices are the highest.
Pro-Russian hackers target LAX websites in nationwide cyberattack
Los Angeles International Airport and other airports in the United States were the targets of pro-Russia hackers who attacked websites, but had no impact on flight operations, media outlets are reporting.
