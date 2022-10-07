Read full article on original website
Over half of Gen Z and millennials could face a retirement crisis as inflation rises and homeownership falls, says a Boston University economist
With inflation rising, the magic number for a comfortable retirement could be close to $3 million for millennials and Gen Z. Over half are behind.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor proposes new rules for classifying workers, saying that thousands of people are incorrectly labeled contractors.
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. US economic growth for this year is now pegged at 1.6 percent, 0.7 points below the fund's July forecast, due to an "unexpected real GDP contraction in the second quarter," the IMF said.
