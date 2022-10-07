What does it take to get you to stand at the mic and sing in front of a crowd? A great song, that's what.Billboard has released its list of the 100 best karaoke songs of all time. Here are the top 10:Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way"Gloria Gaynor, "I Will Survive"Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know"Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"Garth Brooks, "Friends in Low Places"Bonnie Tyler, "Total Eclipse of the Heart"Brandy & Monica, "The Boy is Mine"Click here to see the rest of the list. And, no, there are no songs by Prince on the list. Maybe his vocal pyrotechnics are too much to ask for karaoke.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO