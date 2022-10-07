Read full article on original website
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
PSG vs Benfica: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of PSG vs Benfica in the Champions League.
Vancouver Whitecaps Playoffs push 'written in the stars' - Brian White
For the Vancouver Whitecaps to remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs race heading into Decision Day, a remarkable turn of events had to occur. First off, the Canadian side had to end a run of three consecutive defeats with just one goal scored. They did just that, beating the LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, and Austin FC in their last three matches by a combined scoreline of 7-1.
Orlando City 'deserve' to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja
The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
LA Galaxy treating final match against Houston Dynamo like a Playoffs game
The LA Galaxy travel to the Houston Dynamo on the final day of the regular season with their MLS Cup Playoffs spot already secured, but there are still plenty of reasons to treat it as a must-win. LA are back in the Playoffs after missing out for the last two...
The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked
The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
England vs Czech Republic - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the Czech Republic, including team news and where to watch.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
MLS Decision Day preview: Which matches you should keep track of in the Playoffs race
Which matches should you watch and keep track of on MLS Decision Day as the Playoffs race reaches its conclusion?
Tigres triumph 2-0 over Necaxa in chaotic repechaje match
Tigres triumphed 2-0 over Necaxa on Saturday night at the Estadio Universitario.
Xavi confirms Barcelona agreement with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have agreed to sell Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid.
Planet Sport launch Britain's biggest climate action football campaign
Planet Sport have launched the 2022 Planet League Cup - Britain's biggest climate action football campaign.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 10
The pick of the goals from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
