ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps Playoffs push 'written in the stars' - Brian White

For the Vancouver Whitecaps to remain in the MLS Cup Playoffs race heading into Decision Day, a remarkable turn of events had to occur. First off, the Canadian side had to end a run of three consecutive defeats with just one goal scored. They did just that, beating the LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, and Austin FC in their last three matches by a combined scoreline of 7-1.
MLS
90min

Orlando City 'deserve' to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja

The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Garber
Person
Victor Montagliani
90min

The best goals of MLS week 34 - ranked

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign has officially come to a close. Sunday's Decision Day action marked the last of the regular-season fun, making way for the highly anticipated playoffs. Clubs battled for the last ticket into the postseason, seeing players give it all on the attack and provide some...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leagues Cup#Mls Cup#Confederation#Major League Soccer#Concacaf#Liga#Clausura 2022#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

873
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy