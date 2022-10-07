Read full article on original website
thereader.com
Black Midi Plays Omaha Slowdown
Black Midi, hailing from London, played to a packed venue in Omaha on October 8th, 2022. The four-piece recognized their third studio album, Hellfire. Full of arrhythmic guitar and ever-shifting time signatures, Hellfire is a concept album set during a war that contrasts inevitable loss and dissonance with high-energy stage presence.
thereader.com
Compassion and Closure for Culprit
When the always-bustling and ever-expanding Culprit Café suddenly closed all three locations over the summer, it was more than the standard statistic about how hard it is to run a business during the pandemic. Last month, The Reader spoke with former employees of the café to put the rumor mill to rest, and to set the record straight about the work they walked away from.
thereader.com
1st Sky Omaha in the Morning, Reader guest: Arjav Rawal, 10/10/22
Guest: / Natalia Alamdari – FFP, Guest: Arjav Rawa – The Reader. / AfroCon. / Bye Columbus. It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day. / Renters say Omaha is not an affordable city anymore. / Sasse’s replacement needs to be discussed. / States are going to be responsible for fair marijuana pardons. Did Biden play us? / Paul Beee, Buddi3 Da Gawd.
thereader.com
‘Greenlining’ Fund Aims to Counter Ill Effects of Redlining in Omaha
OMAHA — The nonprofit Front Porch Investments is preparing to launch a “Greenlining Fund” to help reverse the historic and ill effects of local redlining. The organization, supported by major philanthropic foundations and the City of Omaha, describes the new program as a way to help low- to moderate-income families and individuals build wealth and stability.
thereader.com
Douglas County Attorney Spells Big Opportunity for Criminal Justice. But Who Should Lead?
When it comes to impacting crime or the state's prison overcrowding crisis, the Douglas County attorney plays a big role — overseeing close to a third of the state's population and sentencing 38% of its current prisoners.
thereader.com
Douglas County Corrections Update: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Oct. 11
Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city's websites to view the full agendas.
