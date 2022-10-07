Now that the preseason has come to an end, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now shifting their focus to the start of the regular season. Many players stood out and made their case to make the roster and the Maple Leafs gave us a glimpse at what they were capable of for the 2022-23 season. From standout performances in the crease, to what they might do when multiple regulars go down with an injury, there are many things that we learned from the Maple Leafs as they embark on another season to achieve success.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO