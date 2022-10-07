Read full article on original website
Related
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands
A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
CARS・
msn.com
I'm an American who visited 7-Eleven in Japan, and it totally blew US convenience stores out of the water
Slide 1 of 19: I moved from the US to Japan and have been very impressed by the 7-Eleven stores in my new home. In Japan, convenience stores are truly a one-stop shop for snacks, clothes, toiletries, and more. The hot meals sold at the 7-Elevens here are a far cry from gas-station food in the US. Read the original article on Insider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra
Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
The Internet Is Losing It Over This $1.4 Million House Listing With A Toilet in the Bedroom
Luxury real estate has always been its own beast. But thanks to social media, some truly strange million-dollar listings have gone viral, as everyday people question how such eccentric houses can carry such high asking prices. That’s what happened to a $1.4 million Toronto home which features, among other things,...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
'Massive trauma' found on 1,000-year-old South American mummies
Around 1,000 years ago, two men in South America were likely murdered in cold blood — one getting stabbed in the back and the other experiencing severe neck trauma, according to a new analysis of their mummified remains. Behaving more like detectives than academics, a research team scanned three...
Comments / 1