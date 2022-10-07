ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
The Independent

Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands

A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE

