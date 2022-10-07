ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaSA4_0iPvnaks00
Image via School of Rock Doylestown.

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.

After successfully growing the business for years, in 2018, Annie and Michael found a new location for their Doylestown franchise. Needing financing, their real estate broker introduced them to Meridian Bank. Meridian provided an SBA loan allowing them to purchase and renovate the building. The loan was crafted with a three-year prepayment structure and minimal down payment.

Fast-forward to the summer of 2020, Annie and Michael found another property to replace their current Princeton location. Again, the musical duo chose Meridian to finance the building and renovations with an SBA loan.

In April of 2022, Meridian reviewed the Doylestown business and real estate to see if we could refinance their SBA loan before the prepayment period ended. Without any additional cash outlay, Annie and Michael successfully refinanced into a commercial mortgage right before the significant rate jumps of the summer, locking in their new lower interest rate for the next five years.

Annie and Michael are already working with Meridian toward the same outcome for their Princeton property once that is eligible to be refinanced penalty-free next fall.

With Meridian’s help, Annie and Michael:

  • maximized purchasing power and minimized cash spent by using SBA loans to buy and renovate properties
  • timed their switch from SBA to conventional financing on their Doylestown property to avoid significant interest rate increases
  • received SBA payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during the challenging environment for retail businesses

If you are interested in learning more about your SBA financing options, and the advantages Meridian’s experience can provide, please don’t hesitate to contact me at pavery@meridianbanker.com or 484-395-2063. I welcome the opportunity to earn your business.

__________________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8A4W_0iPvnaks00
Paul Avery

Paul Avery is the Regional Vice President of SBA Lending at Meridian Bank. As the No. 1 SBA Lender serving the Philadelphia Metro area and a Top 50 SBA Lender in the nation, Meridian Bank provides SBA financing to a wide variety of industries. Our goal is to ensure the success of your venture through tailored financing, reliable experience, and a quick closing. Read more about Meridian’s SBA Preferred Lending Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Doylestown, PA
Business
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
MONTCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them

Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn.Image via Alan Smithee. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s annual outdoor Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
LIMERICK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morpurgo
MONTCO.Today

Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There

Outdoor services at Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia.Image via Temple Brith Achim at Facebook. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Loan#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Meridian Bank#School Of Rock Doylestown
MONTCO.Today

Obtaining a 2022 Ticket to a Dazzling Holiday Event May Require Some Jack Skellington Action Now

Despite the current Halloween vibe in Montgomery County, it's not to early to plan on attending a signature Dec. event.Image via iStock. With calendars and neighborhoods taking on a decidedly black-orange tinge in preparation for Halloween, it’s a bit counterintuitive to be looking ahead to the 2022 December holidays. It may work for Jack Skellington, but for most Montgomery County residents, it’s just too early to be thinking Santa, reindeer, stockings, and trees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy