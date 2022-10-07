ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Kobach vowed to ‘slowly and quietly’ gut Kansans’ abortion rights. Don’t let him

 4 days ago

Yes, it’s there

Although you won’t see the word “abortion” on your November ballot, how we vote in two key political races this November will directly affect our state constitutional right to bodily autonomy in Kansas.

For Kansas attorney general: If Kris Kobach is elected as attorney general, he plans to pack the Kansas Supreme Court with anti-abortion-rights justices, and he’s saying it out loud. Kobach wants yet another constitutional amendment, asking voters whether our state Supreme Court justices should be directly elected. The sole purpose, according to Kobach himself, is to clear a path to “slowly and quietly” place anti-abortion-rights justices on the state’s highest court .

His opponent, Chris Mann, would protect our constitutional rights.

For U.S. Senate in Kansas: Incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran is anti-abortion rights, but you won’t find that on his official biography. Look closer, though, and you’ll see that Moran uses money and legislative power to regulate women’s and girls’ bodies. Moran’s PAC donated $50,000 to the failed “Value Them Both” campaign, which would have allowed the Legislature to enact a total abortion ban. And over his 12 years as a senator, Moran has sponsored multiple bills to restrict abortion rights.

His opponent, the Rev. Mark Holland, would protect our constitutional rights.

- Amii Castle, Lawrence

Blind eyes

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Oct. 6 commentary “Report puts the numbers to GOP structural racism,” (10A) while absolutely true in my view, sadly will not force those whom he is calling out to recognize themselves.

History is rife with examples of Black and brown people being discriminated against based solely on their skin color. Many were murdered by those who insisted that they were not racist. Ahmaud Arbery’s killers immediately come to mind.

I’m sure The Star will receive letters from Republicans of a different opinion. In my mind, that only reiterates that old saying, “There is none so blind as he who will not see.”

- Eddie Clay, Grandview

Wrong career path

George F. Will’s Oct. 3 commentary, “Biden’s election-season student loan gambit may be in trouble,” ( 5A) enumerates several shortcomings of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. He points out that it is not part of a legislative appropriation, transfers wealth from a less affluent to a more affluent segment of our society, and unjustly forgives the debt of some versus the many who worked to avoid taking on debt or paid it back.

There is a more important reason this is a really bad idea: We do not need more people with college degrees who can’t use them to get good jobs. By throwing money at colleges, the government is incentivizing folks to go exactly the wrong way.

Future production and service jobs will be higher-tech than they are today. We need more folks in information technology, robotics, energy systems, electric vehicle maintenance, computer operations and aeronautical science, as well as additional plumbers, mechanics, electricians and construction workers. These kinds of jobs are already going begging.

You don’t have to go to college to prepare for these. We need a robust system of two-year craft and technical schools to train our next generation. This is where this money should be going.

- Graham Marcott, Fairway

They’re your rights

October is national long-term care Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many nursing home residents have made to their communities and to call attention to their rights in the facilities where they live. “Inspiring Unity within Our Community” is the theme for Residents’ Rights Month 2022.

Being a part of a community is essential to our well-being. Throughout the pandemic, nursing home residents were disconnected from communities when activities and group dining were limited. Residents’ Rights Month is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident. Missouri state law and federal law guarantee residents’ rights.

As the Missouri Coalition for Quality Care celebrates Residents’ Rights Month, we encourage community members to connect with people who live in nursing homes. A list of residents’ rights can be found on our website at www.mcqc.com

If you have concerns about a loved one’s care, we encourage you to contact us and to report any abuse, neglect or violation of a resident’s rights to the Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-0210.

- Dave Damico, President, Missouri Coalition for Quality Care, Jefferson City

Carol Weeks
3d ago

So we voted, voiced our choice, and the right says no? Are they trying to say our voices and votes don't count? ....

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

