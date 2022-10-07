ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
NESN

How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis follows snub with a top-ten mention

Discussions about Jordan Davis‘ usage aside, it hasn’t taken long to arrive at theories that the Philadelphia Eagles hit a home run by taking him. We’ve long known this. Six-foot-six, 341-pound athletes that can run the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds are rare. Heck, have we ever seen someone with a similar body type do that? We can’t think of any off the top of our heads. That probably isn’t as important as the next statement though.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Arizona Cardinals in Week 5

Certain teams just have certain teams’ numbers. The Washington Commanders can’t beat the Dallas Cowboys, and it never seems to matter what the circumstances are. Throw out last year’s NFC Championship Game, and it would appear that most meetings between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are going to go the NIners’ way. Then, there are former divisional rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Whenever Philly hits the road to face the Cards, things tend to go wrong.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals Live on 10/09

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. On Sunday, October 9 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will play the Arizona Cardinals (2-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals. Disclosure: Links to...
