FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Seth Joyner clarifies his critical Eagles quote after taking heat on social media
Seth Joyner is taking some heat for being overly critical of the Eagles, the NFL’s only undefeated team, after their 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis follows snub with a top-ten mention
Discussions about Jordan Davis‘ usage aside, it hasn’t taken long to arrive at theories that the Philadelphia Eagles hit a home run by taking him. We’ve long known this. Six-foot-six, 341-pound athletes that can run the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds are rare. Heck, have we ever seen someone with a similar body type do that? We can’t think of any off the top of our heads. That probably isn’t as important as the next statement though.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Discuss Slide Decision
The Arizona Cardinals had their reasoning for a fourth-quarter decision made in the team's 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Arizona Cardinals in Week 5
Certain teams just have certain teams’ numbers. The Washington Commanders can’t beat the Dallas Cowboys, and it never seems to matter what the circumstances are. Throw out last year’s NFC Championship Game, and it would appear that most meetings between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are going to go the NIners’ way. Then, there are former divisional rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Whenever Philly hits the road to face the Cards, things tend to go wrong.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals Live on 10/09
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. On Sunday, October 9 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will play the Arizona Cardinals (2-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals. Disclosure: Links to...
