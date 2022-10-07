Read full article on original website
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres
The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
Jacob deGrom gives Mets fans another gut-punch after playoff loss
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
How Houston Astros plan to solve their center field conundrum in postseason
HOUSTON — When the Houston Astros open the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Houston manager Dusty Baker will once again try to solve a puzzle in center field. So far this season, Houston Astros center fielders have combined to...
MLB Parlay Picks Today (Four Game Parlay For First Day of MLB Divisional Series)
The Divisional Series is set to begin today across both the American and National League. With four different games to bet on, why not toss together a fun little parlay?. Remember, parlays are tough to hit, so consider betting less on this than you would a normal bet. With that being said, they're a ton of fun. So here is my favorite parlay for today's action.
Key reliever who injured himself while celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR is out
Phillies pitcher David Robertson will miss the upcoming NLDS after the reliever was injured while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run over the weekend. It’s not the fact that David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies NLDS roster — though that’s certainly a development — it’s the why.
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Picks Today (Target Dodgers' Bats vs. Mike Clevinger, Padres in Game 1)
Below are the BetSided team's best bets to hit an anytime home run in Game 1 across the Major League slate in the divisional round of the postseason. You can follow along in our team standings all postseason long HERE!. Best Home Run Picks Today. William Contreras - Atlanta Braves...
3 Best Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS Game 1 (Back the Right-Handed Power)
The Divisional round is here, and it’s always the best round of the baseball playoffs. I love the new Wild Card format, but nothing beats the DS for gambling. There’s just enough games to pick from and you get the absolute best teams to watch every night. It’s the perfect dose of playoff baseball bets, and that includes props. With four games a night we can load up on props and easily track them all. I’ve got my three best for Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, so let’s go!
3 Best Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS Game 1 (How to Bet Aaron Judge Props)
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians set out to advance to the ALCS on Tuesday when they play Game 1 of the ALDS. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York against Cal Quantrill, but a few of the prop bets I like in this game may suggest that Quantrill has the advantage.
MLB Best Bets for Every Playoff Game Today (October 11)
If the excitement of the wild card games in Major League Baseball don’t have you fired up for the ALDS and NLDS, I suggest you get fired up. Right now. We have a full day of playoff baseball, with four games starting with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at noon EST. The BetSided team has broken down every game on our MLB picks page, but why not share all of our best bets in one spot for y’all?
MLB Insider thinks Jacob deGrom could head across town next season
Would Jacob deGrom actually spurn the New York Mets for their crosstown rival?. Jacob deGrom will be one of the most highly-sought after free agents this winter. That is, of course, if the pitcher opts out of his current deal with the New York Mets. Prior to the 2019 season,...
How the Spencer Strider contract extension came together
The Atlanta Braves locked up another huge piece of their young core. Here’s how they secured Spencer Strider to a five-year extension. Immediately after the Atlanta Braves signed star right-hander Spencer Strider to a contract extension on Monday, one rival agent said: “I was going to shit on it, then I saw the terms, and I was like, “That’s a really good deal.”
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Aaron Judge Prop, Trust Astros, Dodgers to Rout in Game 1)
The four Division Series matchups in the MLB playoffs kick off on Tuesday, and there are several bets to make for each matchup. Whether you're looking for game picks, props or our best bets, BetSided's MLB picks page is the place to be. Here are a few of our favorite...
Aaron Judge rumors: Brian Cashman knows he made a $100 million mistake
While the Yankees officially start their postseason journey in a few days, Brian Cashman was asked again about Aaron Judge’s future. He didn’t sound confident. Cashman was blunt as always, stating that Judge made the ultimate bet on himself. The Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million deal....
