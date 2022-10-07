ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres

The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Parlay Picks Today (Four Game Parlay For First Day of MLB Divisional Series)

The Divisional Series is set to begin today across both the American and National League. With four different games to bet on, why not toss together a fun little parlay?. Remember, parlays are tough to hit, so consider betting less on this than you would a normal bet. With that being said, they're a ton of fun. So here is my favorite parlay for today's action.
3 Best Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS Game 1 (Back the Right-Handed Power)

The Divisional round is here, and it’s always the best round of the baseball playoffs. I love the new Wild Card format, but nothing beats the DS for gambling. There’s just enough games to pick from and you get the absolute best teams to watch every night. It’s the perfect dose of playoff baseball bets, and that includes props. With four games a night we can load up on props and easily track them all. I’ve got my three best for Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, so let’s go!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Best Bets for Every Playoff Game Today (October 11)

If the excitement of the wild card games in Major League Baseball don’t have you fired up for the ALDS and NLDS, I suggest you get fired up. Right now. We have a full day of playoff baseball, with four games starting with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at noon EST. The BetSided team has broken down every game on our MLB picks page, but why not share all of our best bets in one spot for y’all?
How the Spencer Strider contract extension came together

The Atlanta Braves locked up another huge piece of their young core. Here’s how they secured Spencer Strider to a five-year extension. Immediately after the Atlanta Braves signed star right-hander Spencer Strider to a contract extension on Monday, one rival agent said: “I was going to shit on it, then I saw the terms, and I was like, “That’s a really good deal.”
ATLANTA, GA
