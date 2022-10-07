The Divisional round is here, and it’s always the best round of the baseball playoffs. I love the new Wild Card format, but nothing beats the DS for gambling. There’s just enough games to pick from and you get the absolute best teams to watch every night. It’s the perfect dose of playoff baseball bets, and that includes props. With four games a night we can load up on props and easily track them all. I’ve got my three best for Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, so let’s go!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO