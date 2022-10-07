Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. It's carrying a lot of internal upgrades such as the new Tensor G2 SoC, and, in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, a new, improved zoom imaging system. It's almost sure to earn a spot in everyone's shortlist of the best Android phones. But if you wanted to have a closer look at the inside workings of the phone before it reaches your hands, you can, thanks to a new teardown video. But spoiler alert: if you're expecting it to be easier to repair than its predecessor, you're going to be sorely disappointed.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO