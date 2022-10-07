ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical depression #13 pouring on S. America & far S. Caribbean

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iPvleDM00

Ian is long gone but....

*** With so much rain & ocean water in the “system”, higher than avg. tides will continue through at least the weekend for the intracoastal, St. Johns River & its tributaries. Minor to moderate - but mostly nuisance-type flooding & ponding will occur with each high tide cycle ***

A “blow by blow” of Ian & trying to forecast the hurricane is posted in the “Buresh Blog” - * here *.

Though trending lower than last Fri./Sat, higher than avg. tides will continue to produce some ponding/flooding near/at times of high tide along the St. Johns River & its tributaries. Levels will be highest - & most problematic - in Clay/St. Johns & especially Putnam Co. The hydrograph below shows a little recent bump for d’town Jax as yet another crest rolls through the river via the very heavy rain in the headwater basin between Orlando & Melbourne northward to Putnam Co.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZmVd_0iPvleDM00

The Atlantic....

The “festering” tropical wave at a very low (south) latitude again (this is where “Ian” tracked & was “born” *BUT* this time the system will continue westward vs. turning northward) was upgraded to tropical depression #13 Thu. night. Proximity to land + some shear should allow only slow development initially before the wave reaches the Western Caribbean through the weekend where conditions look much more optimal for strengthening. The poorly organized center looked to pass just south of Aruba early Fri. - a rather unusual occurrence (so far south).

Now... it looks like a strengthening hurricane will move into Central America over the weekend/early next week. The window for strengthening will be relatively short over the Southwest Caribbean but #13 should be able to quickly take advantage of favorable shear conditions, very warm water & a good deal of moisture. Indications are a likely hit on the coasts of Nicaragua &/or Honduras from Sat. night through Sun. night. The European model does shows a slightly more south landfall followed by a move to the far E. Pacific relatively intact since - what will be “Julia” - crosses a more narrow portion of Central America (vs. the GFS & current NHC forecast track).

A lot of troughing (dips in the jet stream) is over the U.S. but this disturbance will stay far enough south so as to *not* be drawn northward. Heavy rain will gradually diminish across parts of Aruba, the ABC Islands & Northern Venezuela & Colombia as the storm moves steadily west/northwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8nTe_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iPvleDM00

Meanwhile... tropical depression #12 developed Tue. afternoon but dissipated Thu. night due to strong, persistent shear. There may be a window of opportunity for #12 to try to reorganize next week over the Central Atlantic (but remaining far out to sea) before getting pulled north then northeast mid to late week over the N. Atlantic while staying far to the east of the U.S.

And a couple of areas to watch next week:

(1) several global forecast models show some gradual low pressure - possibly/probably tropical in nature - over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico). The upper level set-up of troughs & ridges will be in flux next week making movement of this disturbance difficult to pinpoint this far out. It would appear some sort of east - even east/northeast - movement will eventually evolve.

(2) The Caribbean - tropical development will be possible late next week & beyond. Given the time of year & the probable location of an upper level trough over or near the Eastern U.S., any Caribbean low pressure/tropical disturbance may very well be drawn some semblance of northward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iPvleDM00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iPvleDM00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iPvleDM00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iPvleDM00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iPvleDM00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iPvleDM00

2022 names..... “Julia” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iPvleDM00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iPvleDM00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iPvleDM00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iPvleDM00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iPvleDM00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iPvleDM00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iPvleDM00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iPvleDM00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iPvleDM00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iPvleDM00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iPvleDM00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iPvleDM00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iPvleDM00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iPvleDM00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iPvleDM00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iPvleDM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iPvleDM00

Weak Indian Ocean tropical cyclone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RH2Vn_0iPvleDM00

