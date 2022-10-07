ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 43

Island Man
3d ago

💥💥💥 "Dapper Dan" is a term for a well dressed man. "Daniel Day born in 1940, known as Dapper Dan, is a black fashion designer from Harlem, New York." You people all need to sit down and count to 10.

Reply
7
Shamus All
4d ago

If someone would have been killed, would NewsBreak have titled the article, “Murdering, Dapper Dan Bandit…?” So sad, the media whitewashes the crime to make the criminals more lovable, giving them adorable names, and the courage to do it again. Tanks, NewsBreak!

Reply(3)
8
Joe Stallard
4d ago

I’m against stealing period, but can you really blame him? People are not making enough to live on under the Obiden administration. We who are disabled and can’t work cannot even make it from month to month. Things are bad with promises of getting worse by Joe Biden. This is totally the worst of all the worse presidents who have ever pretended he knew what he is doing. I wouldn’t tell who this person was if I knew who he was. I don’t but he is probably forced to do this to feed his family and pay his bills which is Joe Biden and democrats fault altogether. Why not just put them in jail and give us back Donald Trump who is not pretending to be our president

Reply(8)
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dapper Dan#Bank Robbery#Fbi#Robber#First Community Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy