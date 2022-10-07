Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally

Montco SAAC's 5K and fun run is Oct. 15. Image via iStock.

The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022.

In its 12the year, the 2022 edition returns to an in-person race experience at Montgomery County Community College.

Participants can compete on a 5K course or in a one-mile fun run.

Registration is required and is now open ; however, it ends today, Oct. 7.

The SAAC is asking for $25 from each participant (plus there is a $2.50 sign-up fee); in return, it is providing all runners with a commemorative race t-shirt. These can be picked up at the registration table at the event.

All proceeds from the Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile benefits SAAC. The support will help ensure the ongoing work of outreaches such as Meals on Wheels and volunteer visits to seniors, both of which meet significant needs.

The 2022 race begins at 8 a.m. on the Blue Bell campus of Montgomery County Community College, 340 DeKalb Pike.

More information on all that SAAC does for area seniors is online .

Montco SAAC

Montco SAAC is the community focal point where aging adults and their families find support, guidance, educational and social programs to help navigate life transitions and continue to be active, creative, healthy and engaged in the community through our three Meals on Wheels programs, two senior centers, and inter-generational art center.

Montco SAAC was founded in 1965 in Norristown by seven local women volunteers to address issues of isolation, lack of stimulation, lack of available resources, poor nutrition, poor health, and loss of purpose in life experienced by older adults. A second multipurpose senior center opened in Glenside in 1974 at Carmel Presbyterian Church, serving those in the eastern part of the county.

In 1984 the Meals on Wheels program began in the Montco SAAC Glenside center.

In 1999 Montco SAAC opened its senior center in Ambler.

Montco SAAC offers the largest Meals on Wheels program in the region, providing its service from the Norristown and Ambler centers, and Carmel Presbyterian Church in Glenside.