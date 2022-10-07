ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn't Make Trip to London

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlK1w_0iPvke6j00

The injury-plagued wide receiver was one of five players the Giants left behind before their trip to London.

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break.

The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.

Toney's injury update was provided by head coach Brian Daboll to reporters on site at the team's practice site in London to explain why Toney was one of five Giants players left behind in New Jersey to receive treatment for their ailments.

It's unclear how severe Toney's newest hamstring injury is or if the Giants might be considering shutting down the injury-plagued receiver on injured reserve to let him heal. Still, this development is the latest in a long line of frustrating developments regarding the Giants' first-round pick last year.

The other Giants who didn't make the trip included cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Moondeaux (ankle), and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were the other players the Giants left behind in New Jersey to continue receiving treatment for their injuries.

In other injury news, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Daniel Jones continues to look better from his ankle injury. Daboll didn't confirm if Jones would start, saying that they wanted to see how well he responded to the long flight, but the general feeling is that Jones is trending toward not missing a start this weekend.

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, recovering from a sprained MCL, is unlikely to play this weekend. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and safety Julian Love, both of whom are in the league concussion protocol, will have their statuses updated today. Still, they appear to be trending in the right direction, and both have a chance to be active Sunday, according to Daboll.

Newly signed Landon Collins (practice squad) has been assigned jersey No. 21, thenumber he wore during his first go-round with the Giants.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders' Adams could be suspended for shove

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a man to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday. He did not provide a timetable, other than to say it could take more than a couple of days.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Dale Robinson
Daily Mail

Could Amazon muscle in on NBA rights next? Thursday Night Football success 'has left Prime execs confident they can draw in a younger audience' - amid reports league will look for up to $75BN for next package

The NBA's current US media deals will expire after the 2024-25 season, and Amazon could be a contender to win rights to the league after its early success with Thursday Night Football. Thursday Night Football viewership is up 11 percent from the first four games last year (11.3 million viewers),...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy