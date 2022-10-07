Sunday’s MLB postseason games: The mighty Mets got one-hit by Joe Musgrove and the Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their Wild Card Series matchup. Musgrove was so dominant that Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check his ears for banned substances. In the Division Series, we’ll be getting Dodgers vs. Padres, Braves vs. Phillies (Marlins fans would greatly prefer to see the Phillies advance), Astros vs. Mariners and Yankees vs. Guardians. While five of those teams have won recent championships, Cleveland has been waiting for generations and San Diego and Seattle don’t have any World Series titles in their franchise histories.

