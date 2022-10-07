ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishstripes.com

Fishology Episode 1: Explaining Sandy Alcantara’s Advanced Stats

Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the debut episode, the boys break down Sandy Alcantara’s special 2022 season using fielder independent pitching (FIP), win...
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

2022 Marlins Season Review: Garrett Cooper

July 19th: Played in first career MLB All-Star Game. July 26th: Placed on the 10-day IL with a right wrist contusion. July 30th: Sent to Low-A Jupiter on a rehab assignment. August 23rd: Sent to Low-A Jupiter on a rehab assignment. August 26th: Activated from the 7-day IL. September 29th:...
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

40-man roster and the Rule 5 Draft

As of today, the Marlins have 48 players in its 40-man roster including 8 players currently on the 60-day IL. After the World Series, there will be no IL and 8 players will have to be exposed through waivers or released. That situation alone represents a challenge, and to make things more interesting, this winter teams will have the Rule 5 Draft back after being cancelled in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
fishstripes.com

Spencer Strider becomes latest Atlanta Braves star to sign extension

At the risk of being hyperbolic considering that the Braves franchise has existed for more than a century, the last calendar year has probably been as exhilarating as any calendar year in their history. Atlanta won the World Series last November. As an encore, their 2022 roster performed even better, racking up 101 regular season victories and featuring the emergence of rookies Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider as legitimate stars.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 10/10/22: Managerial candidate confirmed; Mets get upset

Sunday’s MLB postseason games: The mighty Mets got one-hit by Joe Musgrove and the Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their Wild Card Series matchup. Musgrove was so dominant that Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check his ears for banned substances. In the Division Series, we’ll be getting Dodgers vs. Padres, Braves vs. Phillies (Marlins fans would greatly prefer to see the Phillies advance), Astros vs. Mariners and Yankees vs. Guardians. While five of those teams have won recent championships, Cleveland has been waiting for generations and San Diego and Seattle don’t have any World Series titles in their franchise histories.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy