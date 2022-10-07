ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

cityonahillpress.com

Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?

Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
climaterwc.com

Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend

The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
SAN CARLOS, CA
Inhabitat.com

Luxurious inn by the sea promotes health and wellness

If you’re eco-conscious at home, you’re probably also aware of sustainable travel options that allow you to explore the world without feeling like you’re contributing to waste, pollution and excess consumption. That’s the very concept behind eco-tourism destinations such as Stanford Inn by the Sea, a luxury resort perched overlooking California’s Mendocino coastline.
STANFORD, CA
Lifestyle
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)

October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
WATSONVILLE, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County declares Oct. 7 'Phil Gomez Day'

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On October 7, 2022, Phil Gomez's last day at KSBW 8 before he retires, Santa Cruz County celebrated the longtime reporter by proclaiming it "Phil Gomez Day." Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA

