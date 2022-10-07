Read full article on original website
A lot of disagreement: Measure O galvanizes competing visions of downtown Santa Cruz
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. For six days a week, Lot 4 in downtown Santa Cruz is nothing special....
cityonahillpress.com
Measure O: What is at Stake For Downtown Santa Cruz?
Fresh produce surrounded by smiling vendors, warm red walls of buildings, and homes of longtime families line the street. Even the parking lots hold sentimental value as you scour for the perfect spot ahead of another memorable day strolling around the city. This is Downtown Santa Cruz. But these familiar...
climaterwc.com
Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend
The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
Inhabitat.com
Luxurious inn by the sea promotes health and wellness
If you’re eco-conscious at home, you’re probably also aware of sustainable travel options that allow you to explore the world without feeling like you’re contributing to waste, pollution and excess consumption. That’s the very concept behind eco-tourism destinations such as Stanford Inn by the Sea, a luxury resort perched overlooking California’s Mendocino coastline.
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among 'no' votes
Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan.
KSBW.com
Endangered species found in Santa Cruz creek for first time after dam removal
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in CentralCalifornia. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
New study says these three California cities are the most unsafe
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County declares Oct. 7 'Phil Gomez Day'
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On October 7, 2022, Phil Gomez's last day at KSBW 8 before he retires, Santa Cruz County celebrated the longtime reporter by proclaiming it "Phil Gomez Day." Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered...
Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: New Omicron Subvariant Concerns, Bivalent Booster Availability in Bay Area
As the weather changes and COVID cases are once again rising in Europe, a new COVID variant has been found in the Bay Area. The new subvariant, BA2.75.2, comes at the same time the state pushes to get people to line up and get a shot of the so-called bivalent booster.
