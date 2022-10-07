Read full article on original website
Dakota City Fire and Rescue held Bells Across America ceremony for firefighters lost
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — In Nebraska, we have lost a total of 132 firefighters in the line of duty since 1878 which is 144 years. Including your beloved Andy Zalme, Eric Speck, and Lowell Satterwhite sr. This was a time to remember and honor their fallen firefighters. "We lost...
Kids to have opportunity to explore drone careers thanks to new grant
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kids in fourth through eighth grade will be able to explore careers using drones next summer at the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. The museum has received a "Ready, Set, Drone" grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "STEM Scale-Up Program." That program is designed...
Fire destroys Jefferson, S.D. home
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a home in rural Jefferson to go up in flames Monday evening, Oct. 10th. Fire crews from Jefferson and Elk Point responded to that house fire around 5:00 p.m. Even though they arrived quickly, firefighters were not able to prevent the...
Siouxland's indoor tennis center planning $2 million expansion
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — First Serve is Siouxland's first and only indoor tennis facility, first built in 2019. It's already in need of expansion due to the demand for the sport and time on the court. "We thought that's gonna be down the road. We could not believe...
Sunday night fire leaves several homeless; severely damages Le Mars apartment building
LE MARS, Iowa — No one was hurt, but several people are without homes after an apartment fire in Le Mars late Sunday night. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was called to the East Ridge Apartments, in the 1000 block of 7th Ave. SE, minutes before midnight on Oct. 9th. Once...
City Council signs off on developer agreement for old Sioux City Hotel downtown
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is signing off on an agreement that'll allow a developer to move ahead with turning a downtown hotel into a senior and assisted living facility. While an Atlanta-based company spent more than $5 million last fall to buy the old Sioux...
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tara Graham
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating the terms of her pre-trial release. Tara Graham is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. She's awaiting trial for federal meth distribution charges. Graham is 42 years old, 5 feet 4 inches...
$3.6 million raised for upcoming Moville Area Medical Clinic
MOVILLE, Iowa — The newest medical facility that will be built in Moville is fully funded, and board members are ready to break ground. Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative awarded the Moville Medical Clinic a $1.86 million loan to help finance the 10,000-square-foot facility. The whole facility costs $3.6 million dollars.
SafePlace using funds from Siouxland Sleepout as flexible funding for homeless
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Every year people gather for the Annual Siouxland Sleepout, for 18 years donations have been made to several non-profits who help our homeless population. SafePlace is one of the six benefiting organizations in this edition of Impact Beyond the Sleepout which is taking place Friday, November 4th at Cone Park.
Two arrested after Sioux County police chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Woodbury Co. Auditor ready for midterm elections, voter and ballot security
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Auditor's Office is gearing up for the November midterm elections. County Auditor Pat Gill is encouraging people to take advantage of early voting, which starts Wednesday, October 19th. It's the first election in districts re-drawn after the 2020 census. Gill says voters...
