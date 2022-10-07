The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.02, or 0.19%, to $10.54. The Robinhood Markets Inc. has recorded 79,371 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO