ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connoquenessing, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver

(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
NEW GALILEE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop

(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
Evans City, PA
Accidents
City
Connoquenessing, PA
Evans City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Evans City, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary

(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevy
beavercountyradio.com

Construction Cones Stolen from Hanover Twp. Road Department

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa. State police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the Hanover Township Road Department on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:48 AM for a reported theft of construction cones. Troopers said in a release that after investigating it was learned that on...
BEAVER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in Indiana County crash

SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy