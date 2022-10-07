Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
wtae.com
21-year-old man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a motorcyclist died during a crash in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 9:20 p.m. Monday on College Avenue. Early Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the man killed as Ethan J. Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. State police...
wtae.com
Road in Westmoreland County shut down after vehicle crashes into a pole
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, was shut down on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Pizza Barn Road near the intersection with Route 217. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said no one was in...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver
(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
beavercountyradio.com
Midland Man Charged with DUI After New Brighton Traffic Stop
(New Brighton, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a Midland man with a DUI after a traffic stop at Mulberry Street and 6th Avenue in the Borough of New Brighton. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2015 Chrysler that was being driven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Oil City Man Charged for Fleeing Scene of Accident That Left One Person Injured
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for fleeing the scene of an October 5 accident that left one person injured. Oil City Police Department filed the following charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering:. Accidents Involving Death/Personal Injury, Misdemeanor 1. Accidents Involving Death or...
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
beavercountyradio.com
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary
(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
Darlington Man Falls Asleep Behind Wheel and Wrecks in North Beaver Township
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa. State police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 4:50 AM Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, on Pa. State Route 18 in North Beaver Township. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned...
beavercountyradio.com
Construction Cones Stolen from Hanover Twp. Road Department
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa. State police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the Hanover Township Road Department on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:48 AM for a reported theft of construction cones. Troopers said in a release that after investigating it was learned that on...
explore venango
Cranberry Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment After Cow Found Wandering on Route 322
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have filed a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge against a Cranberry man after his livestock was found wandering on U.S. Route 322. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, troopers were dispatched to the area of...
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
Man killed in Indiana County crash
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down at a busy intersection in the middle of traffic.The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.She said this all unfolded in a...
wtae.com
Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
Comments / 0