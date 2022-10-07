Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Was Told Not To Play Naughty Dog's Game
One of the two stars of the upcoming The Last of Us television show, Bella Ramsey, was actually encouraged not to play the game while auditioning for the role. Ramsey, who plays Ellie in HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed game and co-stars alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, said in an interview with USA Today that when she auditioned for the role, she was explicitly asked whether or not she had played The Last of Us. When she said she hadn't, she said she was encouraged not to.
Why Horror Games Are Good For You | MindGames
From Resident Evil to Dead Space, for many of us there's nothing we like more than an absolutely terrifying horror game. But have you ever wondered why so many of us enjoy the feeling of fear?. Luckily, psychologists have been asking that very question, and they even think a bit...
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Megan Thee Stallion And Master Chief Collab At TwitchCon Concert Was Not Paid For By Microsoft
Master Chief was seen getting down on stage with rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a concert at TwitchCon 2022, and even though it wasn't an official Xbox-sanctioned appearance, videos of Spartan-117 dancing have taken social media by storm. Halo partnerships and lifestyle lead Katie Jerauld posted on Twitter over the...
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
House Of The Dragon Episode 9 Trailer Sets Up Dramatic Events To Come
The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon's first season is coming to an end, and now HBO has released a trailer for the penultimate episode. This story and trailer contain big-time spoilers for House of the Dragon. The trailer wastes no time setting up what everyone already...
Brutal Overwatch 2 Bug Apparently Buys Skins From Shop, Now Fixed
Overwatch 2 might be one of the biggest games in the world, but its launch has been anything but seamless. Now, some fans are reporting a nasty glitch that can cause the game to randomly buy skins in the in-game shop for premium currency. Ouch. While this issue appears to...
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
Overwatch 2 Kiriko's Animated Short Focuses On Mother-Daughter Relationship, Kinda
Every new Overwatch hero comes with animated shorts, and the tradition continues with Overwatch 2's Kiriko. Released during TwitchCon's keynote presentation, Kiriko's 10-minute-long introductory video presents the ninja healer as someone who is bubbly but has her own share of mundane troubles--in the form of an overbearing but well-meaning mother.
Stunts Contest Beach Edition
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition Is $100 Again
If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is currently available at GameStop. This is the second time we've seen this deal in the past few weeks, but other retailers sold out quickly the last time it was up for grabs. If GameStop sells out, you can get the Collector's Edition at Best Buy for $106.
