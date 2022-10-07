ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Postcard Club hosting 44th Annual Show and Sale

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Postcard Club is hosting its 44th Annual Show and Sale .

The event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the All Saints Catholic School’s gym, 3313 E Grand St .

“Over 25 dealers from across the country will bring hundreds of thousands of postcards for collectors to browse, covering literally every topic and subject imaginable,” the Wichita Postcard Club said. “From outhouses to the White House, everything has been depicted on a postcard.”

According to the Wichita Postcard Club, postcard collecting started when the divided back postcard, half for the message and the other half for the address, was authorized by Congress in 1907. The penny postcard, costing one cent to mail, became a huge fad of the day with over 677 million postcards mailed in a years time, all while the entire U.S. population was at 89 million. That number does not even account for the additional millions bought and kept that were not mailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Gm5j_0iPvjJnn00
Courtesy: Wichita Postcard Club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxjM7_0iPvjJnn00
Courtesy: Wichita Postcard Club

Behind stamps and coins, the Wichita Postcard Club says postcard collecting is the third most collected.

“Today, most collectors specialize in specific interests,” said the Wichita Postcard Club.

The 44th Annual Wichita Postcard Club Show and Sale is family-friendly and free to the public.

Dealers will offer free appraisals of purchased postcards.

For more information, email Philip McDaniels at hapenks@yahoo.com .

