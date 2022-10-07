Read full article on original website
Related
PLANetizen
Boise To Test Wastewater Recycling Tech
As part of Boise’s Water Renewal Utility Plan, the city will conduct a pilot program to evaluate five potential methods for treating and recycling wastewater, reports Erin Banks Rusby for the Idaho Press. “The water being processed through the pilot program will not contain any human excrement, urine, viruses,...
Fast Company
Coworking is making a comeback as companies downsize offices
After more than 20 years in a traditional office space, Miriam Dushane decided it was time for a change of scenery. In February, Dushane, managing partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions, moved her Albany, New York-based recruiting company of 20 people to a coworking space that opened up just down the hall.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction technology on show at Bauma
Germany-based Bomag will present modern technologies and machines for use in asphalt and earthworks at Bauma, with the motto “Better. Roads. Road Equipment & Solutions by Bomag”. The company, which is part if Fayat Group, will exhibit alongside the Fayat Road Equipment Division and cover the entire spectrum...
swineweb.com
PigTek’s New Swing-Fix™ Gestation Stalls Help Pig Producers Meet New Animal Space Requirements
PigTek has introduced its SWING-FIX™ Gestation Stalls as a solution to help pig producers take sow management to a higher level while meeting new animal space requirements, including compliance with Proposition 12. Available as a retrofit to back gates on existing conventional stalls or as new installation, the SWING-FIX Door features a proven design based on PigTek’s many years of European pig production experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
moderncampground.com
RV Dealers Convention/Expo Workshop to Help Dealers Protect and Grow Wealth
Brad Stanek, senior vice president of The Stanek Group at Morgan Stanley, will help dealers get the most out of their net worth during a workshop at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas next month. The education session is part of the dealer/GM track at the convention. Titled...
ArchDaily
Gender Discrimination on Construction Sites: Fill the ArchDaily Form
With the construction sector getting back into full swing and major upcoming projects being announced, a larger workforce is getting ready to take on these colossal works. Accordingly, on-site presence and inspections are critical and essential to creating good architecture and constitute significant learning instances for architects or engineers looking to build expertise. But despite all these new endeavors that promise new technologies, a more sustainable future, and better ways of living, one old issue prevails the presence of gender discrimination on the construction site.
food-safety.com
Industry Handbook for Safe Processing of Nuts: An Ever-Evolving Resource to Meet the Needs of a Complex Industry
It can be mind-boggling to think about the changes that have taken place in standards, equipment, tools, research, technology, and training in the food industry during just the past decade, let alone since 1939 when the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) was founded. To help our members and the nut industry as a whole continue to adapt and innovate, PTNPA conducts an annual Technical Forum focused on today's most pressing challenges, expectations, and potential solutions. It includes everything from supply chain disruptions—which can occur anywhere along the path of growing, processing, testing, packaging, storing, and shipping—and geopolitical influence on import and export markets to ingredient shortages, labeling accuracy, allergen management, and even the security of food facilities. To put it mildly, it is a complex system.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Stora Enso Inaugurates CLT plant
Stora Enso’s new production site for cross-laminated timber (CLT) in Ždírec, the Czech Republic, was inaugurated Friday, Oct. 7. Following a 79 million Euros investment ($69 million), the new CLT site is said to be one of the most modern in the world, supporting Stora Enso’s strategy of growth within wooden building solutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Construction equipment marketplace raises a $17.5M Series A led by Beringea
Two years later, and Yardlink is back with a $17.5m Series A funding round led by Beringea, with participation from Amplifier, and existing investors Speedinvest and FJ Labs. From its rental roots, the company has now matured into a full-service supply chain management platform, meaning contractors get access to suppliers of tools, equipment, bulk materials, fuel, waste management and other services and materials. All can be sourced, booked, and paid for via the platform.
getnews.info
Fonnov Aluminium Revolutionizing The 7075 Aluminum Extrusions Industry With Groundbreaking Range Of Products
Fonnov Aluminium is a one-stop Chinese 7075 aluminum extrusions and fabrication manufacturer delivering cutting-edge, precise aluminum products with a commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional workmanship. Aluminum alloys are widely used in the hardware and automotive industries due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and low cost. 7075 aluminum extrusions are...
getnews.info
Manufacturing Firm: Stone Industries dominates the global casting market
From cold forging to steel casting, this organization expands its expertise to facilitate international customers with quality solutions. Precision and uniformity are two significant factors that ultimately impact the integrity of any steel or aluminum structure. Stone Industries have been in the casting market for over two decades and offer exceptional quality when hot forging metals, including steel, brass, and aluminum. This firm further brings cold forging techniques when working with common metals like Stainless Steel and Carbon Steel to get clients an affordable yet robust solution.
3printr.com
Customer demand for Seurat metal parts exceeds production capacities
Seurat Technologies – the 3D metal printing specialist making manufacturing better for people and the planet – announced three Letters of Intent (LOI) from global manufacturers that link production volumes to revenue forecasts. Applications range from tooling, energy, transportation, and more, in the industrial sector. Qualification for these programs are underway, with high-volume manufacturing targeted for next year.
Comments / 0