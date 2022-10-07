Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Set to Approve Module I of New Chaffee Land Use Code
Consider it nearing the end of the very beginning of the Chaffee Land Use Code Revision work. Module I has taken months of work for the Planning Commission, the staff and the Board of County Commissioners to reach this point. The Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting of the Chaffee Board of...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: One Outstanding Candidate — PT Wood
Everyone can register to vote BEFORE (Halloween) October 31st – and then cast their ballots in the November 8 election. It takes about two minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going online at Vote411.org. This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, and candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.
coloradosun.com
As places like Cañon City court redevelopment, they find an unlikely ally in the EPA
CAÑON CITY — At an intersection along Main Street, Rick Harrmann stands across the street from the scaffolding-encased St. Cloud Hotel, where a $13 million renovation aims to transform the four-story, 19th-century building into a catalyst for redefining downtown. Harrmann, the city’s economic development manager, touts the plans...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Ready or Not: Riding the Wave in Salida
Some might need an ocean to surf, but in Chaffee County, it only takes a river — as it turns out the right conditions on a river — to river surf. Since early September, Ark Valley Voice contributor Merrell Bergin has been following the progress of the newly rebuilt “Scout Wave”, on the Arkansas River in Salida, just downstream from the Rotary Scout Hut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
Police activity closes portion of Highway 50 near Royal Gorge Blvd. in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of Highway 50 closed in Fremont County Monday due to police activity. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the right lane of westbound Highway 50 between 3rd St. and Dixon Lane closed at 10:55 a.m. Earlier, CDOT reported the entire westbound...
KKTV
Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Monday’s Grand Opening of the Mountain Heritage Park Also Features Three Former Salida Art Students
The unveiling of Mountain Heritage Park (MHP), is set for 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. The event is timed to honor Indigenous Peoples Day, which celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. Monday’s celebration of the new Mountain Heritage Park will also...
arkvalleyvoice.com
October 13 Creative Mixer and Artist Opening in Salida
The Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant is the setting for the opening reception of the work of award-winning artist Padgett McFeely and her solo exhibit “Then and Now.”. “‘Then’ represents a collection of my “wet darkroom” hand-painted black and white photographs; a medium I worked with for over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America
One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
The History Behind Colorado’s Tallest 14er Mt. Elbert
Colorado's love affair with our state's tallest 14er mountain dates back to the year 1874. Henry W. Stuckle of the Hayden Survey is credited as being the first person to the top of Colorado's 'Gentle Giant', a mountain that is now climbed by almost 25,000 people every year. Mount Elbert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Deadly crash closes Highway 24 west of Lake George
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed Highway 24 in Park County on Monday. Colorado State Patrol was called to the area west of Lake George at about 2 p.m. The crash happened near the Wilkerson Pass Visitor Center between Lake George and Hartsel. At least one person was killed. Two other people were taken by helicopter to the hospital.
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
Comments / 0