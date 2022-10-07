Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this week
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. A new road project along Hagans Court in Fleming Island begins Monday, Oct. 10. Crews will be making stormwater system upgrades on the southern cul-de-sac on Hibernia Court, west of Hibernia Oaks Drive.
First Coast News
FHP: Small plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday
A small plane went down in a front lawn in Fernandina Beach, FHP said. The pilot and passenger will be okay.
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Update: Missing Clay County 12 year old found safe
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 12-year-old boy named Nicales Thomas. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and black-and-white Jordan tennis shoes. He is...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested after 2 children shot in road rage incident, Nassau County sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after two children were injured in a road rage shooting over the weekend that started in Duval County and stretched into Nassau County, authorities said. At a news conference on Monday morning, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that the incident...
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces charges after punching a deputy in the face to resist arrest.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Thursday after he punched a female deputy in the face, deputies said.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard. JSO said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a girl — under 18 years old — was shot in the passenger seat of a car.
